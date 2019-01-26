CEDAR FALLS — It took an extra four minutes of play, but Cedar Falls’ sixth-ranked girls’ basketball team was able to escape Linn-Mar Saturday, 58-57.
The Tigers (14-1, 9-1) led most of the game, but just could not close it out. Each time it appeared that Cedar Falls was going to extend its lead, the Lions bounced back with 3-pointers and eventually knotted the score at 50. The Tigers missed on a last-second shot, forcing the overtime.
The Lions (10-6, 4-6) took a four-point lead, but Anaya Barney made a 3-point goal. A steal gave CF the ball back and Akacia Brown’s basket put the Tigers up and they sealed the win with late free throws.
Barney led all scorers with 24 points while Emerson Green added 21.
WATERLOO WEST 78, FORT DODGE 24: Waterloo West jumped on Fort Dodge early and never looked back in a 78-24 non-conference girls’ basketball win Saturday.
West led 44-6 and took a 46-9 lead into halftime.
The Wahawks got a big game from NaTracia Ceaser with 28 points while Lauren Conrey, Brooklynn Smith and Jada Draine all finished with 10.
“It was a good win for us,” said West coach Tony Pappas. “Everybody got a lot of playing time and we did a lot of good things.”
DUNKERTON 52, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 24: Dunkerton dealt Waterloo Christian a 52-24 Iowa Star defeat Saturday afternoon.
Leading 23-15 at the intermission, Dunkerton (7-7, 5-5) applied full court pressure in the third and outscored the Regents 20-3.
Lily Fettkether led all players with 16 points, while Kaitlyn Wilder added 15.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
CEDAR FALLS 58, LINN-MAR 57, OT
LINN-MAR (6-10, 4-6) — Keegan Krejca 6 0-0 12, Macey Miller 1 0-0 3, Molly Chmelicek 1 0-0 2, Hallie Peak 1 0-0 2, Alexis Beier 7 3-3 21, Marissa Miller 1 0-0 2, Carly Printy 3 0-0 9, Emma Casebolt 2 0-0 6. Totals 22 3-3 57.
CEDAR FALLS (14-1, 9-1) — Sarah Albaugh 0 0-0 0, Anaya Barney 9 4-4 24, Emerson Green 6 8-11 21, Tjaden Petersen 1 0-0 3, McKenna Gleason 1 2-2 4, Lexie Godfrey 1 0-0 3, Akacia Brown 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 15-19 58.
Linn-Mar 8 16 7 19 7 — 57
Cedar Falls 13 14 11 12 8 — 58
3-point goals — Linn-Mar 10 (Mac Miller 1, Beier 4, Printy 3 Casebolt 2). Cedar Falls 5 (Barney 2, Green 1, Godfrey 1, Petersen 1) Total fouls — Linn-Mar 12, Cedar Falls 9. Fouled out — Macey Miller.
WAT. WEST 78, FORT DODGE 24
FORT DODGE (0-16) — Tory Barrett 0 0-0 0, Jalen Adams 1 0-0 3, Juliet Thompson 0 2-2 2, Jebreauna Clark 1 0-0 3, Cheyenne Miller-Hameed 2 1-2 6, Tristin Doster 2 2-4 7, Haley Wills 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 5-8 24.
WATERLOO WEST (10-6) — NaTracia Ceaser 9 4-5 28, Lauren Conrey 4 0-0 10, Gabby Moore 1 4-4 6, Meredith Eighmey 2 2-3 6, Ashley Nystrom 3 0-0 6, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-1 0, Jaide Domatob 1 0-0 2, Stacey De La Cruz 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 5 0-0 10, Jada Draine 5 0-0 10. Totals 30 10-13 78.
Fort Dodge 3 6 6 9 — 24
Wat. West 26 20 17 15 — 78
3-point goals — Fort Dodge 5 (Adams 1, Clark 1, Miller-Hameed 1, Doster 1, Wills 1), West 8 (Ceaser 6, Conrey 2). Total fouls — Fort Dodge 9, West 11. Fouled out — none.
DUNKERTON 52, WAT. CHRISTIAN 24
DUNKERTON (7-7, 5-5) — Bethany Christians 1 0-3 2, Ashlynn Shimp 3 0-1 6, Kayla Rathe 2 2-5 6, Bailey VanLengen 0 1-6 1, Morgan Weepie 2 2-6 6, Lily Fettkether Lily 7 2-11 16, Kaitlyn Wilder 4 4-4 15. Totals 22 11-16 52.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (0-15, 0-9) — Anne Ochsner 0 0-3 0, Amber Smith 2 3-5 7, Allison White 2 0-0 4, Autumn Borkowitz 1 4-6 6, Sydney Singh 1 2-14 4, Gracie Davis 1 1-1 3. Totals 7 10-29 24.
Dunkerton 12 11 20 9 — 52
Wat. Christian 6 9 3 6 — 24
3-point goals — Dunkerton 3 (Wilder 3) Total fouls — Dunkerton 24, Waterloo Christian 24.
