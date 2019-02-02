Boys’ basketball
JANESVILLE 72, RICEVILLE 29
JANESVILLE (14-4, 8-3) — Codey Hicks 20, Caden Conrad 18, Spencer Hoff 17, Dan Nielsen 1, Josh Hahn 6, Tegan Meyer 2, Shawn Hazard 2, Joey Carlson 2, Christian Mauer 2, Keaton Boyle 2.
RICEVILLE (2-17, 2-10) — Brody Koenigs 6, Sullivan Fair 11, Ryan Larsen 5, Dylan Orth 3, Shane Holmen 4.
GLAD.-REINBECK 69, E. MARSHALL 30
EAST MARSHALL (2-15, 0-10) — Cade Curphy 7, Austin Elliot 4, Logan Bowie 7, Zach Jacobson 2, Korbin Seth 6, Drew Runner 4.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK (12-3, 8-3) — Aiden Wyatt 2, Tyler Charter 22, Ethan Gienger 5, Dylan Riffey 7, Eli Thede 7, Jackson Kiburis 13, Colton Clark 2, Tyson Creswell 3, Kale Hasselmann 2, Cullen Eiffler 5, Alex Whitney 1.
DECORAH 66, MFL/MARMAC 38
MFL/MARMAC (10-7) — Caden Stuckman 3, Cullen McShane 14, Cedrick Drahn 2, Kaleb Tilson 5, Tyler Kurth 2, Gavin Hertrampf 5, Sam Koeller 3, Spencer Larson 4.
DECORAH (7-10) — Keaton Solberg 6, Sam Robinson 9, Charlie Robinson 16, Pat Bockman 4, Briggs Duwe 2, Matt Franzen 10, Seth Shindelar 3, Logan Halverson 4, Andrew Magner 9, Joe Courtney 2.
Girls’ basketball
DIKE-N. HART. 55, UNION 30
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (14-2, 12-2) — Ellie Foster 20, Sydney Latwesen 2, Rylee Wessely 4, Morgan Weber 2, Katie Knock 10, Sophia Hoffmann 2, Carlee Dove 4, Abby Sohn 2, Addi Sohn 2.
UNION COMMUNITY (3-14, 1-12) — Ellie Rathe 7, Emma Shirk 7, Allie Carty 12, Allie Driscol 3, Carlie Hoppe 2, Natalie Tecklenburg 4, Megan Carty 2.
JANESVILLE 55, RICEVILLE 16
JANESVILLE (15-3, 9-2) — Grace Hovenga 3, Lily Liekweg 8, Alisa Bengen 24, Kennedy Rieken 8, Briana Baker-Bruce 12.
RICEVILLE (3-13, 2-8) — O’Malley Fair 4, Josie Gansen 4, Julia Klaes 6, Abby Retterath 2.
WAPSIE VALLEY 53, JESUP 52
WAPSIE VALLEY (9-9, 6-8) — Kaci Beesecker 13, Anna Richards 9, Mikenna Joerger 17, Melody Kayser 2, Lydia Imbrongo 4, Erin Riordan 8.
JESUP (12-7, 7-7) — Payton McHone 6, Emily Treptow 16, Amanda Treptow 7, Leah Borgerding 2, Allison Flaharty 4, Brittany Lingenfelter 6, Brianna Lingenfelter 10.
Highlights — Wapsie Valley’s Beesecker hit game-winner with :02 left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.