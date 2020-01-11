You are the owner of this article.
Saturday area prep results
SATURDAY AREA PREP RESULTS

Girls' wrestling

At Elkader

Team standings -- 1. Charles City 117, 2. Decorah 105.5, 3. Crestwood 97, 4. Denver 63, 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, 6. Oelwein 58, 7. (tie) North Fayette-Valley, Waukon 38, 9. (tie) Nashua-Plainfield, New Hampton/Turkey Valley 20, 11. (tie) Central City, Starmont 18, 13. Central Elkader 17, 14. (tie) MFL/MarMac, Waterloo West 16, 16. Clayton Ridge 14, 17. East Buchanan 9, 18. Postville 6.

PLACEWINNERS

99-108 -- 1. Marissa Gallup (Charles City), 2. Ashley Bjork (Decorah), 3. Isabella Bogdonovich (MFL/MM).

106-115 -- 1. Lauren Hamilton (Oelwein), 2. Sierra Hansmeier (Crestwood), 3. Rorie Wiedow (Decorah).

113-118 -- 1. Chevelle Gafeller (Denver), 2. Emily Voyna (Crestwood), 3. Anya Lovstuen (Decorah).

114-119 -- 1. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 2. Dahlyn Headington (Decorah), 3. Alysa Kennedy (Crestwood).

115-121 -- 1. Kari German (Starmont), 2. Meridian Snitker (Waukon), 3. Kylee Jordan (Sumner-Fredericksburg).

120-123 -- 1. Regan Griffith (Waukon), 2. Isabelle Meyer (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 3. Jess Moore (Denver).

121-124 -- 1. Toni Maloy (Charles City), 2. Lexi Hoppe (Crestwood), 3. Kadence Pape (MFL/MM).

125-135 -- 1. Evah Owens (Cent. City), 2. Michaela Blume (Clayton Ridge), 3. Morgan Maloy (Charles City).

127-133 -- 1. Isabel Hide (Decorah), 2. Emma Thurm (Denver), 3. Raina Shonka (Sumner-Fredericksburg).

131-136 -- 1. Lilly Luft (Charles City), 2. Naomi Gaede (Oelwein),, 3. Maria Medberry (Cent. Elkader).

140-144 -- 1. Claire Quirk (NH/TV),, 2. Kennedy Lape (Oelwein), 3. Amanda Lievano (Crestwood).

142-148 -- 1. Lakin Lienhard (Crestwood), 2. Allie Cross (Charles City), 3. Keeley Kehrli (East Buchanan).

146-156 -- 1. Toyia Griffin (Nashua-Plainfield), 2. Meg Sessions (Decorah), 3. Lauren Nicholas (Denver).

152-155 -- 1. Val Boleyn (N. Fayette Valley), 2. Alli Schaffer (Wat. West), 3. Payton Schutte (Decorah).

158-166 -- 1. Elizabeth Fox (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 2. Abbie Dahl (Oelwein), 3. Jane Murphy (Decorah).

176-189 -- 1. Abby Boehm (N. Fayette Valley), 2. Morgan Smith (Denver), 3. Annamae Leverson (Crestwood).

237 -- 1. Kalysta Rodriguez (Charles City).

Boys' wrestling

At Hampton

H-D-CAL Duals

Team standings -- 1. Lake Mills 4-0, 2. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3-1, 3. Iowa Falls-Alden 2-2, 4. East Buchanan 1-3, 5. Belmond-Klemme 0-4.

Scores

East Buchanan 51, Belmond-Klemme 18

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59, East Buchanan 24

Iowa Falls-Alden 55, East Buchanan 15

Lake Mills 62, East Buchanan 12

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Belmond-Klemme 24

Iowa Falls-Alden 72, Belmond-Klemme 9

Lake Mills 75, Belmond-Klemme 6

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39, Iowa Falls-Alden 30

Lake Mills 43, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24

Lake Mills 43, Iowa Falls-Alden 27

At Cresco

Team standings -- 1. Crestwood 202.5, 2. Denver 201, 3. North Fayette Valley 183, 4. Chatfield, Minn. 181.5, 5. Decorah 148, 6. Riceville 73.5, 6. Waukon 52.

Championship matches

106 -- Jakob Regan (Waukon) dec. Nathaniel Bigalk (Crest), 9-7.

113 -- Carter Fousek (Crest) tech. fall over Joe Ebaugh (Denver), 21-4, 5:25.

120 -- Cael Bartels (Chatfield) dec. Brooks Meyer (Denver), 11-8.

126 -- Jacob Moore (Denver) pinned Matthew Slifka (Crest), :36.

132 -- Isaac Schimmels (Denver) dec. Cody Guenther (Chatfield), 8-1..

138 -- Gabriel Lewis (Denver) won by forfeit over Joel Grimes (N. Fayette Valley)..

145 -- Seth Goetzinger (Chatfield) dec. Lawson Losee (Riceville), 6-4.

152 -- Ben Foelske (Denver) maj. dec. Alex Streif (N. Fayette Valley), 9-0.

160 -- Hunter Bye (Crest) dec. Drew Fox (Riceville), 3-0.

170 -- Dylan Durnan (N. Fayette Valley) pinned Landen Schemmel (Crestwood), 1:20.

182 -- Elijah Mitchell (Decorah) pinned Kale Rodgers (N. Fayette Valley), 4:00.

195 -- Dawson Palmer (Decorah) pinned Wyatt Scheidel (Crest), 1:00.

220 -- Treyton Burnikel (Crest) maj. dec. Aj Karver (Chatfield), 9-0.

285 -- Colton Schupbach (N. Fayette Valley) dec. Chris Eastman (Riceville), 3-1, TB1.

