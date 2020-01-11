Saturday area prep results

Girls' wrestling
At Elkader
Team standings -- 1. Charles City 117, 2. Decorah 105.5, 3. Crestwood 97, 4. Denver 63, 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, 6. Oelwein 58, 7. (tie) North Fayette-Valley, Waukon 38, 9. (tie) Nashua-Plainfield, New Hampton/Turkey Valley 20, 11. (tie) Central City, Starmont 18, 13. Central Elkader 17, 14. (tie) MFL/MarMac, Waterloo West 16, 16. Clayton Ridge 14, 17. East Buchanan 9, 18. Postville 6.
PLACEWINNERS
99-108 -- 1. Marissa Gallup (Charles City), 2. Ashley Bjork (Decorah), 3. Isabella Bogdonovich (MFL/MM).
106-115 -- 1. Lauren Hamilton (Oelwein), 2. Sierra Hansmeier (Crestwood), 3. Rorie Wiedow (Decorah).
113-118 -- 1. Chevelle Gafeller (Denver), 2. Emily Voyna (Crestwood), 3. Anya Lovstuen (Decorah).
114-119 -- 1. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 2. Dahlyn Headington (Decorah), 3. Alysa Kennedy (Crestwood).
115-121 -- 1. Kari German (Starmont), 2. Meridian Snitker (Waukon), 3. Kylee Jordan (Sumner-Fredericksburg).
120-123 -- 1. Regan Griffith (Waukon), 2. Isabelle Meyer (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 3. Jess Moore (Denver).
121-124 -- 1. Toni Maloy (Charles City), 2. Lexi Hoppe (Crestwood), 3. Kadence Pape (MFL/MM).
125-135 -- 1. Evah Owens (Cent. City), 2. Michaela Blume (Clayton Ridge), 3. Morgan Maloy (Charles City).
127-133 -- 1. Isabel Hide (Decorah), 2. Emma Thurm (Denver), 3. Raina Shonka (Sumner-Fredericksburg).
131-136 -- 1. Lilly Luft (Charles City), 2. Naomi Gaede (Oelwein),, 3. Maria Medberry (Cent. Elkader).
140-144 -- 1. Claire Quirk (NH/TV),, 2. Kennedy Lape (Oelwein), 3. Amanda Lievano (Crestwood).
142-148 -- 1. Lakin Lienhard (Crestwood), 2. Allie Cross (Charles City), 3. Keeley Kehrli (East Buchanan).
146-156 -- 1. Toyia Griffin (Nashua-Plainfield), 2. Meg Sessions (Decorah), 3. Lauren Nicholas (Denver).
152-155 -- 1. Val Boleyn (N. Fayette Valley), 2. Alli Schaffer (Wat. West), 3. Payton Schutte (Decorah).
158-166 -- 1. Elizabeth Fox (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 2. Abbie Dahl (Oelwein), 3. Jane Murphy (Decorah).
176-189 -- 1. Abby Boehm (N. Fayette Valley), 2. Morgan Smith (Denver), 3. Annamae Leverson (Crestwood).
237 -- 1. Kalysta Rodriguez (Charles City).
Boys' wrestling
At Hampton
H-D-CAL Duals
Team standings -- 1. Lake Mills 4-0, 2. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3-1, 3. Iowa Falls-Alden 2-2, 4. East Buchanan 1-3, 5. Belmond-Klemme 0-4.
Scores
East Buchanan 51, Belmond-Klemme 18
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59, East Buchanan 24
Iowa Falls-Alden 55, East Buchanan 15
Lake Mills 62, East Buchanan 12
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Belmond-Klemme 24
Iowa Falls-Alden 72, Belmond-Klemme 9
Lake Mills 75, Belmond-Klemme 6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39, Iowa Falls-Alden 30
Lake Mills 43, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24
Lake Mills 43, Iowa Falls-Alden 27
At Cresco
Team standings -- 1. Crestwood 202.5, 2. Denver 201, 3. North Fayette Valley 183, 4. Chatfield, Minn. 181.5, 5. Decorah 148, 5. Decorah 148, 6. Riceville 73.5, 6. Waukon 52.
Championship matches
106 -- Jakob Regan (Waukon) dec. Nathaniel Bigalk (Crest), 9-7.
113 -- Carter Fousek (Crest) tech. fall over Joe Ebaugh (Denver), 21-4, 5:25.
120 -- Cael Bartels (Chatfield) dec. Brooks Meyer (Denver), 11-8.
126 -- Jacob Moore (Denver) pinned Matthew Slifka (Crest), :36.
132 -- Isaac Schimmels (Denver) dec. Cody Guenther (Chatfield), 8-1..
138 -- Gabriel Lewis (Denver) won by forfeit over Joel Grimes (N. Fayette Valley)..
145 -- Seth Goetzinger (Chatfield) dec. Lawson Losee (Riceville), 6-4.
152 -- Ben Foelske (Denver) maj. dec. Alex Streif (N. Fayette Valley), 9-0.
160 -- Hunter Bye (Crest) dec. Drew Fox (Riceville), 3-0.
170 -- Dylan Durnan (N. Fayette Valley) pinned Landen Schemmel (Crestwood), 1:20.
182 -- Elijah Mitchell (Decorah) pinned Kale Rodgers (N. Fayette Valley), 4:00.
195 -- Dawson Palmer (Decorah) pinned Wyatt Scheidel (Crest), 1:00.
220 -- Treyton Burnikel (Crest) maj. dec. Aj Karver (Chatfield), 9-0.
285 -- Colton Schupbach (N. Fayette Valley) dec. Chris Eastman (Riceville), 3-1, TB1.