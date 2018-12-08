Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

Saturday area prep results

Wrestling

Central Springs Inv.

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Central Springs 324, 2. Mason City Newman 236, 3. South Hardin-BCLUW 201, 4. Riceville 147, 5. South Hamilton (Jewell) 105, 6. Tripoli 90.

INDIVIDUAL PLACEWINNERS

(Round-robin)

106 — 1. Clayton McDonough (Cent. Springs), 2. Carter Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW)

113 — 1. Bryce McDonough (Cent. Springs), 2. Cael Wollner (M.C. Newman), 3. Nick Feldpausch (SH-BCLUW)

120 — 1. Taylor Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW), 2. Brock Mathers (Cent. Springs), 3. Tarren Cunningham (M.C. Newman)

126 — 1. Carter Pals (Cent. Springs), 2. Coby Willett (SH-BCLUW), 3. Cade Hanson (M.C. Newman)

132 — 1. Jacob McBride (M.C. Newman), 2. Drew Fox (Riceville), 3. Garrett Heagel (Cent. Springs)

138 — 1. Lawson Losee (Riceville), 2. George Schmit (M.C. Newman), 3. Peyton Strouth (Cent. Springs)

145 — 1. Lucas Garl (Cent. Springs), 2. Nick Curl (SH-BCLUW) 3. Travis Brick (M.C. Newman)

152 — 1. Kameron Black (M.C. Newman), 2. Kaden Jacobsen (Cent. Springs), 3. Lane Swenson (S. Hamilton)

160 — 1. Chad Eastman (Riceville), 2. Dylan Marker (Cent. Springs), 3. Alexander Nation (Tripoli)

170 — 1. Ben Jacobs (M.C. Newman), 2. Blake Brocka (Tripoli), 3. Max Howes (Cent. Springs)

182 — 1. Brady Brocka (Tripoli), 2. Nathan Wilson (S. Hamilton), 3. Cody Downing (Cent. Springs)

195 — 1. Zach Ryg (Cent. Springs), 2. Chase McCleisn (M.C. Newman), 3. Trevor Thompson (S. Hamilton)

220 — 1. Teddy Behrens (Cent. Springs), 2. Logan Gunderson (SH-BCLUW), 3. Mitchel Marr (Riceville)

285 — 1. Chris Eastman (Riceville), 2. Dalton DeWitt (Cent. Springs), 3. Zach Larson (S. Hamilton)

South Tama Duals

Team standings — 1. Solon 5-0, 2. Omaha Burke 4-1, 3. Independence 3-2, 4. South Tama 2-3, 5. Des Moines East 3-2, 6. Vinton-Shellsburg 2-3, 7. Dubuque Wahlert 1-4, 8. Baxter 0-5.

First round — South Tama def. Baxter 77-0, Independence def. Wahlert 63-11, Omaha Burke def. Des Moines East 48-26, Solon def. Vinton-Shellsburg 54-21.

Second round — Wahlert def. Baxter 59-0, Independence def. South Tama 49-27, Des Moines East def. Vinton-Shellsburg 51-22, Solon def. Omaha Burke 41-25.

Third round — Independence def. Baxter 84-0, South Tama def. Wahlert 60-16, Solon def. Des Moines East 42-27, Omaha Burke def. Vinton-Shellsburg 60-24.

Fourth round — Omaha Burke def. Independence 56-22, Solon def. South Tama 56-18, Vinton-Shellsburg def. Wahlert 34-30, Des Moines East def. Baxter 77-0.

Fifth round — Solon def. Independence 45-24, Omaha Burke def. South Tama 66-15, Des Moines East def. Wahlert 50-17, Vinton-Shellsburg def. Baxter 60-6.

Waverly-S.R. Duals

First round — Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Bettendorf 18

Second round — Waverly-Shell Rock 81, Burlington 0

Fourth round — Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Clear Creek-Amana 13

Fifth round — Waverly-Shell Rock 70, Iowa City High 4

CHAMPIONSHIP

Waverly-S.R. 50, Kaukana (Wis.) 19

113 — Bailey Roybal (WSR) pinned Jaden Verhagen, 1:42, 120 — Logan Stumpf (Kau) pinned Zack Barnett, 4:59, 126 — Dylan Albrecht (WSR) pinned Mason Campshure, 1:41, 132 — Evan Yant (WSR) pinned Carson Smith, 1:38, 138 — John Diener (Kau) dec. Ian Heise, 11-5, 145 — Tyler Vanderlois (Kau) maj. dec. Cayden Langreck, 13-5, 152 — Bryson Hervol (WSR) maj. dec. Brent Meier, 11-0, 160 — Jacob Herrmann (WSR) dec. Harrison Brooks, 9-4, 170 — Gavin Wedemeier (WSR) pinned Trevor Stuyvenberg, 2:58, 182 — Jaeden Langenberg (Kau) pinned Darin Whiteside, :58, 195 — Brayden Wolf (WSR) maj. dec. Bryson Alsteen, 11-3, 220 — Lucas Walker (WSR) dec. Brodie Schiedermayer, 6-1, 285 — Andrew Snyder (WSR) pinned Alex Koischke, :53, 106 — Aiden Riggins (WSR) won by forfeit.

Third place — Bettendorf def. Staley 51-27

Fifth place — Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Iowa City High 60-13

Seventh place — Newton def. Burlington 52-24

Ninth place — Urbandale def. Clear Creek-Amana 57-24

South Winneshiek Inv.

Team standings — 1. West Delaware 243, 2. Denver 204, 3. Osage 163.5, 4. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 153, 5. GMLOS (Minn.) 148, 6. Decorah 105, 7. North Fayette Valley 85.5, 8. South Winneshiek 67, 9. Waukon 20, 10. St. Ansgar 16.

Championship matches

106 — Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) pinned Ethan Maldonada (S. Winn), :47.

113 — Brooks Meyer (Den) pinned Joe Jacobs (Osa), 1:46.

120 — Joe Sullivan (Osa) pinned Evan Woods (W. Del.), 1:50.

126 — Isaac Schimmels (Den) dec. Kyzer Engen (Dec), 3-0.

132 — Gabriel Lewis (Den) dec. Ryan Phillips (W. Del.), 2-0.

138 — Jaydn Peyton (W. Del.) dec. Gunner Rodgers (NFV), 6-2.

145 — Riley Wright (Den) maj. dec. Carson Babcock (NH/TV), 12-3.

152 — Mitchel Mangold (W. Del.) dec. Max Babcock (NH/TV), 7-1.

160 — Zach Williams (Osa) pinned John Ebaugh (Den), 1:21.

170 — Cael Krueger (Den) maj. dec. Wyatt Voelker (W. Del.), 13-4.

182 — Jack Neuhaus (W. Del.) dec. Max Schwickerath (NH/TV), 5-0.

195 — Evan Rosonke (NH/TV) pinned Jordan Bries (W. Del.), 1:36.

220 — Trever Dorn (Den) pinned Carter Reicks (NH/TV), 1:10.

285 — Brock Farley (Den) dec. Carson Petion (W. Del.), 4-3.

At Parkersburg

Team standings — 1. Don Bosco 306, 2. Crestwood 177, 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 167, 4. Charles City 93.5, 5. Perry 82, 6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 70, 7. Belmond-Klemme 64, 8. Benton Community 59, 9. Highland 58.5, 10. Iowa Valley 56, 11. Dike-New Hartford 54, 12. Maquoketa Valley 38, 13. AGWSR 35.5, 14. Tipton 32, 15. Iowa City Regina 24, 16. Osage 15, 17. Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 6.

Championship matches

106 — Carter Fousek (Crest) dec. Garrett Funk (DB), 6-4.

113 — Tyler Stein (CGD) maj. dec. Cody Brown, 12-2.

120 — Daniel Kimball (DB) maj. dec. Dylan Ohrt (Dike-NH), 21-8.

126 — Kaden Anderlik (Crest) dec. Micahel McClelland (DB), 4-2.

132 — Remington Hanson (CGD) pinned Wyatt Bieschke (Bent), 2:50.

138 — Kaleb Olejniczak (Perry) pinned Cael Frost (DB), 1:14.

145 — Max Wettengel (DB) dec. Brady Hahn (High), 3-0.

152 — Cade Tenold (DB) dec. Cael Rahnavardi (DB), 7-5, SV1.

160 — Carson Tenold (DB) pinned Ross Niewoehner (Crest), 2:15.

170 — Colter Bye (Crest) dec. Dylan Koresh (Ch. City), 1-0.

182 — Thomas Even (DB) pinned Tucker Kroeze (B-K), 3:44.

195 — Bryce Schares (DB) dec. Rowan Udell (ICR), 6-4, SV1.

220 — Garet Sims (IV) pinned Daniel Graves (Dike-NH), :28.

285 — Spencer Trenary (CGD) dec. Noah Pittman (DB), 3-0.

At Mount Vernon

Team standings — 1. Lisbon 221, 2. Davenport Assumption 204.5, 3. Mount Vernon 174, 4. West Liberty 152.5, 5. Washington 127, 6. Muscatine 103.5, 7. Louisa-Muscatine 86, 8. Cascade 72, 9. Dyersville Beckman 69.5, 10. Wapsie Valley 67, 11. East Buchanan 66, 12. Cedar Rapids Xavier 53, 13. (tie) Wapello, Mid-Prairie 39, 15. Marion 31, 16. Mediapolis 23, 17. Sigourney-Keota 6

Championship matches

106 — Ethan Forker (DA) pinned Alex Beaver (WL), 3:29.

113 — Aidan Noonan (Cas) maj. dec. Quinten Aney (Med), 9-0.

120 — Ryan Clark (MV) won by medical forfeit over Walker Ikerd (Wash).

126 — Cael Happel (Lis) tech. fall over Cody Calvelage (LM), 16-1.

132 — Robert Avila Jr. (Lis) maj. dec. Jacob Felderman (DA), 21-7.

138 — Cobe Siebrecht (Lis) pinned Talen Dengler (WL), :29.

145 — Ryne Mohrfeld (Lis) dec. Grant Hoeger (Beck), 8-6.

152 — Coy Ruess (WL) won by injury default over David Hora (Wash), 2:39.

160 — Austin Beaver (WL) maj. dec. Nick Casey (MV), 8-0.

170 — Paul Ryuan (MV) pinned Tim Nimley (Musc), 2:58.

182 — Tristin Westphal-Edwards (Wash) pinned Kole Kreinbring (DA), 3:28.

195 — Julien Broderson (DA) pinned Owen Grover (Beck), 2:24.

220 — Seth Adrian (DA) dec. Kobe Simon (WL), 5-1.

285 — Rylan Duffy (WV) pinned Gabe Hayes (LM), 1:40.

Girls’ basketball

FILLMORE CENT. 47, DECORAH 32

FILLMORE CENTRAL (3-2) – Paige Donlinger 5, Madison Scheevel 12, Kassidy Broadwater 4, Olyvia Willford 3, Ashlyn Simon 2, Emma Breitsprecher 13, Courtney Nelson 2, Kelly Ristau 4, Kandace Sikkink 2.

DECORAH (0-5) – Ambria Pipho 4, Amanda Kuehner 9, Isabella Knutson 3, Emma Nierengarten 14, Skyler Malone 2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments