Girls’ basketball
JANESVILLE 52, COLLINS-MAXWELL 44
COLLINS-MAXWELL (0-3) – Gracie Cheville 2, Mikayla Markley 5, Mikayla Houge 7, Alexis Houge 5, Kenzi Wierson 12, Reagan Franzen 13.
JANESVILLE (3-0) – Lily Liekweg 2, Bailey Hoff 8, Alisa Bengen 14, Kennedy Rieken 11, Briana Baker-Bruce 17,
Boys’ basketball
WEST. DUBUQUE 48, DECORAH 39
WESTERN DUBUQUE (48) — Garrett Baumhover 6, Payton Quagliano 12, Sam Goodman 3, Dylan Johnson 9, Kale Cartee 4, Grant Kelchen 14.
DECORAH (39) — Keaton Solberg 2, Sam Robinson 6, Charlie Robinson 2, Pat Bockman 5, Matt Franzen 11, Seth Shindelar 2, Logan Halverson 9, Andrew Magner 2.
C.R. WASHINGTON 65, N. HAMPTON 58
CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (1-0) – Ross Snitker 3, Mick McCurry 25, Imanuel Rowland 9, Kaden Bowie 3, Riley Pankey 3, Quincy Underwood 3, Jamar Thurmon 15, Jacques Plummer 4.
NEW HAMPTON (0-2) – Nolan Howard 14, Austin Flugum 9, Connor Rochford 2, Tanner Lane 3, Tristan Sweitzer 12, Dillon Roberson 15, Noah Fenske 3.
JANESVILLE 51, COLLINS-MAXWELL 29
COLLINS MAXWELL (1-2) – John Kasper 1, Mason Markey 4, Brett Livesay 16, Ben Hofer 4, Nathan Leonard 4.
JANESVILLE (3-0) – Ben McGrath 1, Josh Hahn 2, Tegan Meyer 1, Caden Conrad 11, Joey Carlson 2, Codey Hicks 21, Spencer Hoff 11, Dawson Charley 2.
Wrestling
AT MANCHESTER
Team standings — 1. West Delaware 294, 2. Davenport Assumpton 200, 3. Decorah 159, 4. Muscatine 149, 5. Grinnell 144, 6. Red Oak 140, 7. Central DeWitt 134.5, 8. Benton Community 80, 9. West Delaware JV 79, 10. Fairfield 49, 11. Dike-New Hartford 48.
Championship matches
106 — Keaton Zeimet (CD) pinned Blake Engel (W. Del.), 3:41.
113 — Dalton Gosselink (Grin) dec. Johnathon Erp (RO), 8-6.
120 — Evan Woods (W. Del.) pinned Dylan Ohrt (D-NH), 2:46.
126 — Brock Beck (Grin) dec. Staveley Maury (W. Del.), 5-2, TB1.
132 — Ryan Phillips (W. Del.) dec. Jacob Felderman (DA), 4-2.
138 — Cam Vanderhoof (RO) dec. Mason Olsgard (Dec), 3-0.
145 — Cael Meyer (W. Del.) dec. Jadyn Peyton (W. Del. JV), 5-1.
152 — Mitchel Mangold (W. Del.) pinned Brendan Lovstuen (Dec), 1:27.
160 — Justin McCunn (RO) pinned Theodore Fox (CD), 4:29.
170 — Wyatt Voelker (W. Del.) tech. fall over Brad Cunningham (D-NH), 21-6.
182 — Brennan Broders (Musc) pinned Logan Pitts (CD), 1:22.
195 — Julien Broderson (DA) tech. fall over Thomas Bentley (RO), 18-3.
220 — Seth Adrian (DA) dec. Kamrin Steveson (Grin), 2-1.
285 — Carson Petlon (W. Del.) pinned Togeh Deseh (Musc), 3:44.
