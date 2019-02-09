Boys' basketball
APL.-PARK. 56, SUMNER-FRED. 23
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (15-5, 13-2) -- Aaron Bartels 6, Jacob Kalkwarf 2, Aaron Price 4, Owen Thomas 8, Carter Cuvelier 13, Jayden Mackie 2, Riley Oberhauser 2, Terrance Colar 2, Sam Bachman 3, Junior Bodden 8, Christian Haugstad 2, Josh Haan 2, Joe Schipper 2.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (10-10, 6-9) -- Blayze Quigley 5, Spencer Schmitz 10, Kelby Olson 2, Kody VanEngelenburg 6.
Girls' basketball
APL.-PARK. 48, SUMNER-FRED. 36
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (20-2, 14-2) -- Sophia Jungling 20, Megan Johnson 5, Jenna Bruns 11, Avari Everts 2, Ainsley Brungard 3, Jaycie Ellis 5, McKenna Oldenburger 2.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (15-5, 11-4) -- Kylee Jordan 5, Ivy Hirsch 2, Megan Niewoehner 9, Mariah Schult 3, Abby Meyer 2, Cassidy Pagel 8, Jenna Pagel 7.
Notes -- A-P secured a tie for the NICL East championship with Dike-New Hartford. It's the first girls' league title for the Falcons since the 2012-13 season.
DUNKERTON 42, ED-CO 36
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (3-19) -- Lily Aulwes 3, Chezney Priem 1, Elizabeth Meisner 1, Bailee Helle 16, Kelsey Hansel 3, Ashley Hogan 2, Haley Fitzpatrick 10.
DUNKERTON (10-11) -- Bethany Christians 8, Ashlynn Shimp 4, Rathe Kayla 4, Morgan Weepie 3, Fettkether Lily 7, Kaitlyn Wilder 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.