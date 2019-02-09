Try 1 month for 99¢
Boys' basketball

APL.-PARK. 56, SUMNER-FRED. 23

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (15-5, 13-2) -- Aaron Bartels 6, Jacob Kalkwarf 2, Aaron Price 4, Owen Thomas 8, Carter Cuvelier 13, Jayden Mackie 2, Riley Oberhauser 2, Terrance Colar 2, Sam Bachman 3, Junior Bodden 8, Christian Haugstad 2, Josh Haan 2, Joe Schipper 2.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (10-10, 6-9) -- Blayze Quigley 5, Spencer Schmitz 10, Kelby Olson 2, Kody VanEngelenburg 6.

Girls' basketball

APL.-PARK. 48, SUMNER-FRED. 36

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (20-2, 14-2) -- Sophia Jungling 20, Megan Johnson 5, Jenna Bruns 11, Avari Everts 2, Ainsley Brungard 3, Jaycie Ellis 5, McKenna Oldenburger 2.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (15-5, 11-4) -- Kylee Jordan 5, Ivy Hirsch 2, Megan Niewoehner 9, Mariah Schult 3, Abby Meyer 2, Cassidy Pagel 8, Jenna Pagel 7.

Notes -- A-P secured a tie for the NICL East championship with Dike-New Hartford. It's the first girls' league title for the Falcons since the 2012-13 season.

DUNKERTON 42, ED-CO 36

EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (3-19) -- Lily Aulwes 3, Chezney Priem 1, Elizabeth Meisner 1, Bailee Helle 16, Kelsey Hansel 3, Ashley Hogan 2, Haley Fitzpatrick 10.

DUNKERTON (10-11) -- Bethany Christians 8, Ashlynn Shimp 4, Rathe Kayla 4, Morgan Weepie 3, Fettkether Lily 7, Kaitlyn Wilder 16.

