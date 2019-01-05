Wrestling
At Rochester, Minn.
THE CLASH
Bracket A
Team standings -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 2. St. Michael Albertville, 3. Perham, 4. Huntley, 5. Carl Sandburg, 6. Kenyon Wanamingo, 7. Blaine, 8. Mitchell.
Championship -- Waverly-Shell Rock 34, St. Michael Albertville 26.
Other scores -- Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Blaine 30. Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Perham 33, Oak Park River Forest 49, Waverly-Shell Rock 17
Bracket B
Team standings -- 1. Vacaville, 2, Denver, 3. Apple Valley, 4. Washington, 5. North Scott, 6. Forest Lake, 7. Northfield, 8. Northwest.
Championship -- Vacaville 36, Denver 29.
Other scores -- Denver 45, Lake Forest 21. Denver 39, Washington 29. Denver 33, Waukee 27.
Bracket D
Team standings -- 1. Oak Park River Forest, 2. Owatonna, 3. Kearney, 4. Burlington, 5. Thompson, 6. New Hampton, 7. East Ridge, 8. Rochester Mayo.
5th place -- Thompson 47, New Hampton 21.
Other scores -- Burlington 46, New Hampton 21. New Hampton 45, Rochester Mayo 19. Kenyon Wanamingo 45, New Hampton 23. Forest Lake 37, New Hampton 27. Anoka 51, New Hampton 16
At BGM
Team standings -- 1. Anamosa 165, 2. Iowa Valley 150, 3. Indianola JV 130, 4. Wapello 122, 5. West Marshall 119.5, 6. Davenport West 100.5, 7. HLV 97, 8. Des Moines Roosevelt 82, 9. Jesup 79, 10. BZGM 75, 11. Des Moines East JV 45, 12. Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 42.5.
Championship matches
106 -- Travis Hodges (Dav. West) pinned Chase Witte (Wapello), 3:17.
113 -- Colton Meeker (Wapello) pinned Carter Littlefield (Jesup), 3:05.
120 -- Jacob Vawter (W. Marshall) pinned Trey Kaas (Indianola JV), :59.
126 -- Daniel Meeker (Wapello) won by forfeit over Mitchell Moore (Wapello).
132 -- Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) pinned Christopher Ewart (Wapello), 3:25.
138 -- Grant Nason (W. Marshall) pinned Mitchell Engelbart (Anamosa), 4:00.
145 -- Alex Casey (Anamosa) dec. Wesley Eisenbacher (Dav. West), 6-4.
152 -- Benjamin Smith (Ia. Valley) pinned Ben Kielman (W. Marshall), 2:56.
160 -- Nathan Keating (Anamosa) pinned Caden Fontinel (HLV), 5:08.
170 -- Blake Zimmerman (Indianola JV) dec. Breven Platt (Ia. Valley), 6-4.
182 -- Walker Whalen (Indianola JV) maj. dec. Wes Minnaert (Anamosa), 9-1.
195 -- Jeramie Kane (BGM) pinned Keegan Davis (D.M. Roosevelt), 3:46.
220 -- Garet Sims (Ia. Valley) pinned Kody Timm (HLV), 1:10.
285 -- Connor Andresen (Anamosa) pinned Parker Wieck (Ia. Valley), 1:08.
At Elkader
Team standings -- 1. Oelwein 321, 2. New Hampton/Turkey Valley JV 248.5, 3. Postville 172, 4. Waukon 93.5, 5. Charles City 82, 6. Clayton Ridge 75, 7. Central City 54, 8. Central Elkader 43, 9. Decorah JV 30.
Placewinners
Girls 1 -- 1. Meredian Snitker (Waukon), 2. Sophia Adams (NHTV JV), 3. Marissa Bengston (Charles City).
Girls 2 -- 1. Michaela Blume (Clayton Ridge), 2. Toni Maloy (Charles City), 3. Morgan Alber (Oelwein)
Girls 3 -- 1. Evah Owens (Cent. City), 2. Naomi Gaede (Oelwein), 3. Emma Perez (Charles City)
Girls 4 -- 1. Emma Grimm (Charles City), 2. Allie Cross (Charles City), 3. Dayna Van DeWalker (Oelwein)
Girls 5 -- 1. Nevaeh Bushaw (Waukon), 2. Kalysta Rodriguez (Charles City)
Boys
106 -- 1. Riley Rankin (Postville), 2. Tayton Messler (NHTV JV), 3. Owen Malone (Waukon)
113 -- 1. Carsen Jeanes (Oelwein), 2. Traer Bodley (Postville), 3. Dylan Usher (NHTV JV)
120 -- 1. Tony Marroquin (Postville), 2. Wyatt Ohm (NHTV JV), 3. Luke Hamilton (Oelwein)
126 -- 1. Caleb Hughes (Postville), 2. Daniel Aispuro (NHTV JV), 3. Dylan Reicks (NHTV JV)
132 -- 1. Andrew Roete (Oelwein), 2. Wilson Perez (Postville), 3. Owen Frieden (Waukon)
138 -- 1. Leighton Patterson (Oelwein), 2. Conner Gorman (NHTV JV), 3. Blake Smith (Oelwein)
145 -- 1. Drake Logan (Oelwein), 2. Lance Egan (Waukon), 3. Jonuthan Buehler (Oelwein)
152 -- 1. Joey Barron (Oelwein), 2. Ryan Pickar (NHTV JV), 3. Caleb Block (Waukon)
160 -- 1. Cameren Sims (Oelwein), 2. Jose Tinajero (NHTV JV), 3. Gabe Byrnes (Waukon)
170 -- 1. Bryan Graves (Oelwein), 2. Nolan Knutson (NHTV JV), 3. Richard Tournier (Oelwein)
182 -- 1. Ernane DaSilva (Oelwein), 2. Colten Lawerence (Clayton Ridge), 3. Trey Throndson (NHTV JV)
195 -- 1. Gage Voshell (Oelwein), 2. Eric Craft (Clayton Ridge), 3. Austin Geerts (NHTV JV)
220 -- 1. Isaac Steffans (Postville), 2. Landon Moorman (NHTV JV), 3. Cooper Smock (Oelwein)
285 -- 1. Nile Coghlan (Cent. City), 2. Matt Whittle (Cent. Elkader), 3. Mason Kunkle (Oelwein)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck Duals
Team standings -- 1. West Delaware 4-0, 2. Dike-New Hartford 3-1, 3. Western Dubuque 2-2, 4. Southeast Polk 1-3, 5. North Tama 0-4.
Results
First round -- Dike-New Hartford 48, Western Dubuque 33. West Delaware 61, North Tama 12.
Second round -- Dike-New Hartford 48, North Tama 21. Western Dubuque 41, Southeast Polk 39.
Third round -- West Delaware 50, Southeast Polk 30. Western Dubuque 38, North Tama 36.
Fourth round -- West Delaware 39, Dike-New Hartford 31, Southeast Polk 39, North Tama 28.
Fifth round -- Dike-New Hartford 55, Southeast Polk 9. West Delaware 60, Western Dubuque 17.
At Forest City
Team standings -- 1. Fort Dodge 232.5, 2. Clear Lake 170, 3. Creston, Emmetsburg 149.5, 5. Charles City 106, 6. North Butler-Clarksville 105.5, 7. Algona 93, 8. Forest City 82.5, 9. St. Ansgar 40, 10. West Fork 18.
Championship matches
106 -- Lane Cowell (Fort Dodge) maj. dec. Brock Moore (Forest City), 13-3.
113 -- Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) tech. fall over Sam Nelson (Clear Lake), 19-4.
120 -- Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge) pinned Conner Morey (Clear Lake), 3:59.
126 -- Brooks Cowell (Fort Dodge) dec. Beau Thompson (Creston), 7-5.
132 -- Eric Faught (Clear Lake) tech. fall over Luke McKenna (Algona), 19-4.
138 -- Drevon Ross (Fort Dodge) maj. dec. Brian Hillyer (Clear Lake), 18-4.
145 -- Spencer Griffin (Emmetsburg) dec. Kody Cook (Fort Dodge), 7-0.
152 -- Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) pinned Mason Griffin (Emmetsburg), 2:49.
160 -- Carson Devine (Algona) dec. Bret Hoyman (Emmetsburg), 8-5.
170 -- Jackson Kinsella (Creston) dec. Dylan Koresh (Charles City), 7-0.
182 -- Nick Schany (Emmetsburg) dec. Cole Lewis (Algona), 5-2.
195 -- Sam Chapman (Creston) dec. Sage Hulshizer (St. Ansgar), 3-2.
220 -- Kade Hambly (Clear Lake) pinned Triston Licht (Fort Dodge), :38.
285 -- Chet Buss (N. Butler-Clarksville) pinned Logan Finowski (Fort Dodge), 5;13.
At Van Horne
Team standings -- 1. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 227.5, 2. West Delaware 214, 3. Union (La Porte City) 167.5, 4. Davenport Assumption 158.5, 5. Williamsburg 155.5, 6. Independence 141, 7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 112, 8. West Liberty 105, 9. Centerville 104, 10. East Marshall 82.5, 11. Vinton-Shellsburg 82, 12. Dallas Center-Grimes 72.5, 13. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 61, 14. North Linn 53, 15. Cedar Rapids Washington 41.5, 16. Benton Community 29.
Championship matches
106 -- Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) maj. dec. Dominik Ridout (E. Marshall), 13-3.
113 -- Matthew Lewis (Centerville) dec. Tyler Landgrebe (E-B-F), 10-4.
120 -- Daniel Kimball (Don Bosco) dec. Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville), 5-2.
126 -- Trestin Sales (E-B-F) dec. Lake LeBahn (Union), 13-8.
132 -- Ryan Phillips (W. Delaware) dec. Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg), 5-2.
138 -- Jack Thomsen (Union) dec. Jadyn Peyton (W. Delaware), 7-3.
145 -- Will Esmoil (W. Liberty) dec. Luke Radeke (V-S), 6-0.
152 -- Adam Ahrendsen (Union) won by medical forfeit over Mitchel Mangold (W. Delaware)
160 -- Cole Davis (Independence) dec. Jared Voss (W. Delaware), 6-4, SV1.
170 -- Sage Walker (E-B-F) maj. dec. Zach Needham (DC-G), 10-2.
182 -- Thomas Even (Don Bosco) pinned Jack Neuhaus (W. Delaware), :57.
195 -- Julien Broderson (Dav. Assumption) pinned Jordan Bries (W. Delaware), :55.
220 -- Lane Albwertsen (Union) dec. Seth Adrian (Dav. Assumption), 5-2.
285 -- Cole Cremeens (Williamsburg) dec. Drew Evans (Independence), 3-1.
Boys' basketball
DUNKERTON 87, MESKWAKI 66
DUNKERTON (8-2) – Zach Johnson 29, Brady Stone 15, Tylin Williams 13, Brody Rygel 2, Brady Happel 18, Jared Salisbury Jake Kennedy 2, Riley Tisue 2, Kolby Rich 4.
MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT (7-3) – Taurice Grant 34, Larnell Velaquez 2, Emmett Roberts 5, Tate Bear 12, Evan Nelson 2, Noah Seymour 2, Tiernan Wanatee 9.
