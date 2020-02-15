Saturday area prep basketball

Girls' basketball
Class 3A regionals
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 64, UNION 24
UNION (3-19) -- Emma Shirk 3, Allie Driscol 4, Natalie Tecklenburg 3, Kaylin Brustkern 6, Sam Glenn 8.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (20-1) -- Ellie Foster 20, Ellary Knock 2, Taylor Kvale 3, Morgan Weber 13, Katie Knock 14, Whitney Wauters 2, Sophia Hoffmann 5, Jill Eilderts 5.
Note: Dike-New Hartford will host Waterloo Columbus Wednesday.
