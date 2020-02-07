Ranked metro teams roll to wins

WATERLOO -- Waterloo West's fourth-ranked boys' basketball team added another quality win to its record Friday when the Wahawks defeated No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead, 54-43.
West's balanced attack featured four players in double figures. Daquavion Walker had 12 points, Isaiah Johnson 11 and Jaden Keller and Caleb Haag finished with 10 each.
Hempstead standout Michael Duax scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, which ended in a 23-23 tie.
West (14-2, 10-1) hit a corner 3-pointer coming out of halftime and the Wahawks took over from there.
Hempstead fell to 13-5 overall and 8-4 in MVC games.
Girls' basketball
WATERLOO WEST 50, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 38: Waterloo West protected its lead in the Mississippi Valley Conference's Valley Division Friday with a 50-38 road win over Dubuque Hempstead.
The eighth-ranked Wahawks (15-4, 9-4) used a 14-7 second-quarter scoring advantage to build a 25-17 lead, then stretched it to as many as 15 points in the third quarter.
"It was a balanced effort on both ends for us tonight," said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas.
Gabby Moore led the Wahawks with 13 points, Halli Poock added 12 and Brooklynn Smith chipped in with 10 points.
Hempstead is now 10-9 and 6-7.
CEDAR FALLS 64, WESTERN DUBUQUE 24: Cedar Falls' defense smothered Western Dubuque in the first half as the seventh-ranked Tigers cruised to a Mississippi Valley Conference win.
Cedar Falls led 44-8 at halftime, allowing just two points in the second quarter.
In addition to their pressing defense, Cedar Falls (14-4, 9-3) stung the Bobcats with 10 3-point goals from six different players.
Anaya Barney scored 18 points and Anna Sandvold 10 for the Tigers.
Western Dubuque fells to 5-14 and 3-10.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 61, COLUMBUS 24: With an NICL title already secured, Dike-New Hartford continued its march toward the postseason with a decisive win over Columbus.
It was the 17th straight victory for the No. 1-ranked Wolverines (19-1, 15-0). Ellie Foster had 18 points and Katie Knock 14 to lead D-NH.
Columbus is now 7-14 overall and 4-11 in NICL games.