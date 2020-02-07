You are the owner of this article.
Ranked metro teams roll to wins
METRO PREP ROUNDUP

Ranked metro teams roll to wins

WATERLOO -- Waterloo West's fourth-ranked boys' basketball team added another quality win to its record Friday when the Wahawks defeated No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead, 54-43.

West's balanced attack featured four players in double figures. Daquavion Walker had 12 points, Isaiah Johnson 11 and Jaden Keller and Caleb Haag finished with 10 each.

Hempstead standout Michael Duax scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, which ended in a 23-23 tie.

West (14-2, 10-1) hit a corner 3-pointer coming out of halftime and the Wahawks took over from there.

Hempstead fell to 13-5 overall and 8-4 in MVC games.

Girls' basketball

WATERLOO WEST 50, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 38: Waterloo West protected its lead in the Mississippi Valley Conference's Valley Division Friday with a 50-38 road win over Dubuque Hempstead.

The eighth-ranked Wahawks (15-4, 9-4) used a 14-7 second-quarter scoring advantage to build a 25-17 lead, then stretched it to as many as 15 points in the third quarter.

"It was a balanced effort on both ends for us tonight," said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas.

Gabby Moore led the Wahawks with 13 points, Halli Poock added 12 and Brooklynn Smith chipped in with 10 points.

Hempstead is now 10-9 and 6-7.

CEDAR FALLS 64, WESTERN DUBUQUE 24: Cedar Falls' defense smothered Western Dubuque in the first half as the seventh-ranked Tigers cruised to a Mississippi Valley Conference win.

Cedar Falls led 44-8 at halftime, allowing just two points in the second quarter.

In addition to their pressing defense, Cedar Falls (14-4, 9-3) stung the Bobcats with 10 3-point goals from six different players.

Anaya Barney scored 18 points and Anna Sandvold 10 for the Tigers.

Western Dubuque fells to 5-14 and 3-10.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 61, COLUMBUS 24: With an NICL title already secured, Dike-New Hartford continued its march toward the postseason with a decisive win over Columbus.

It was the 17th straight victory for the No. 1-ranked Wolverines (19-1, 15-0). Ellie Foster had 18 points and Katie Knock 14 to lead D-NH.

Columbus is now 7-14 overall and 4-11 in NICL games.

+5 
prep-logo-cedar falls
+5 
prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Summaries

Girls' basketball

WEST 50, DUB. HEMPSTEAD 38

WATERLOO WEST (15-4, 9-4) -- Lauren Conrey 2 0-0 6, Halli Poock 5 1-3 12, Sahara Williams 3 2-3 9, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 5 0-0 10, Gabby Moore 5 2-2 13. Totals 20 5-8 50.

DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (10-9, 6-7) -- Carleigh Hodgson 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Springer 1 2-2 5, Sydney Paulsen 1 0-0 3, Abby Kallaher 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Coble 1 1-2 3, Corinne Meier 1 2-2 5, Riley Kay 3 4-4 10, Morgan Hawkins 5 0-0 12. Totals 12 9-11 38.

Waterloo West;11;14;17;8 -- 50

Dub. Hempstead;10;7;12;9 -- 38

3-point goals -- West 5 (Conrey 2, Poock 1, Williams 1, Moore 1), Hempstead 5 (Springer 1, Paulsen 1, Meier, 1, Hawkins 2). Total fouls -- West 11, Hempstead 13. Fouled out -- none.

CED. FALLS 64, WEST. DUBUQUE 24

CEDAR FALLS (14-4, 9-3) -- Anaya Barney 7 1-1 18, Emerson Green 2 2-2 7. Sydney Remmert 4 0-0 8, Jasmine Barney 3 1-1 8, Lexie Godfrey 2 0-0 6, Ellie Gerdes 0 0-0 0, Anna Sandvold 4 0-0 10, Maggie Schuring 1-1 0-0 2, Morgan Linck 0 0-0 0, Kayla Hurley 0 2-2 2, Johnna Dieken 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 6-8 64.

WESTERN DUBUQUE (5-14, 3-10) -- Maddie Harris 1 0-0 2, Leah Digmann 2 0-1 4, Jenna Fiedler 2 2-3 7, Madison Maahs 4 0-0 11, Emma Gile 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 2-6 25.

Cedar Falls;23;21;9;11 -- 64

West. Dubuque;6;2;5;11 -- 24

3-point goals -- Cedar Falls 10 (A. Barney 3. Green 1, J. Barney 1, Godfrey 2, Sandvold 2, Dieken 1), Western Dubuque 2 (Fiedler 1, Maahs 1.) Total fouls -- Cedar Falls 6, Western Dubuque 6.

DIKE-N. HARTFORD 61, COLUMBUS 24

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (19-1, 15-0) -- Ellie Foster 18, Camille Landphair 3, Ellary Knock 9, Taylor Kvale 6, Katie Knock 14, Sophia Hoffmann 6, Jill Eilderts 5.

WATERLOO COLUMBUS (7-14, 4-11) -- Eva Christensen 5, Reagan Lindsay 2, Maddy Knipp 5, Ali Vesely 9, Hannah Hewitt 6.

Girls' bowling

WAT. EAST 2,964, DUB. SENIOR 2,477

DUBUQUE SENIOR -- Morgan Bettcher 180-124 - 304, Emma Clancy 164-225 - 389, Alexis Scheffert 155-172 - 327, Ella Pregler 164-161 - 325, Abriana Berwanger 163-165 - 328. Baker rotation: 171-154-162-191-126 - 804.

WATERLOO EAST -- Macy Wright 182-224 - 406, Abigail Williams 203-245 - 448, Emalee Christenson 181-203 - 384, Stephanie Burge 195-185 - 380, Soleil Morgan 217-192 - 409. Baker rotation: 182-201-169-193-192 - 937.

Boys' bowling

WAT. EAST 2,840, DUB. SENIOR 2,748

DUBUQUE SENIOR -- Mason Krieg 127-190 - 317, Peter Sullivan 169-158 - 327, Aiden Kohl 183-149 - 332, Logan Jasper 226-180 - 406, Jared Lattner 246-180 - 426. Baker rotation: 177-171-205-195-192 - 940.

WATERLOO EAST -- Zach Nichols 163-181 - 344, Brady Sawyer 196-210 - 406, Tanner Werkmeister 145-258 - 403, Logan Balk 191-224 - 415, Chris Little 166-191 - 357. Baker rotation: 211-183-168-166-187 - 915.

