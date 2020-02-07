Ranked metro teams roll to wins

WATERLOO -- Waterloo West's fourth-ranked boys' basketball team added another quality win to its record Friday when the Wahawks defeated No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead, 54-43.

West's balanced attack featured four players in double figures. Daquavion Walker had 12 points, Isaiah Johnson 11 and Jaden Keller and Caleb Haag finished with 10 each.

Hempstead standout Michael Duax scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, which ended in a 23-23 tie.

West (14-2, 10-1) hit a corner 3-pointer coming out of halftime and the Wahawks took over from there.

Hempstead fell to 13-5 overall and 8-4 in MVC games.

Girls' basketball

WATERLOO WEST 50, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 38: Waterloo West protected its lead in the Mississippi Valley Conference's Valley Division Friday with a 50-38 road win over Dubuque Hempstead.

The eighth-ranked Wahawks (15-4, 9-4) used a 14-7 second-quarter scoring advantage to build a 25-17 lead, then stretched it to as many as 15 points in the third quarter.

"It was a balanced effort on both ends for us tonight," said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas.

