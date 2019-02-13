Tuesday’s blowing snow and dangerous travel conditions prevent metro basketball and bowling teams from competing for the second day in a row.
The Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls, Waterloo West at Western Dubuque and Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ basketball games were cancelled.
Waterloo Columbus’ Class 2A boys’ district game at West Marshall was postponed to today at 8 p.m. in State Center.
Co-ed bowling districts in all three classes were postponed.
Cedar Falls will now host the Class 3A district at Maple Lanes Thursday at 10 a.m. In Class 2A, Waterloo East will compete at Oneota Lanes in Decorah today at noon. In Class 1A, the district Waterloo Columbus was scheduled to host was rescheduled for today at 10 a.m. and will move to Cadillac Lanes.
