Another night of poor weather and dangerous travel conditions forced the postponement or cancellation of several events involving Waterloo and Cedar Falls high school teams.
Waterloo West rescheduled its basketball games against Dubuque Wahlert. The Wahawk girls will travel to Wahlert Thursday while the boys will now host the Golden Eagles at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, before West's girls host Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 6:30 in another makeup game.
Cedar Falls tentatively moved its girls' basketball matchup at Dubuque Senior to Thursday while no new date has been determined for the Tiger boys to host the Rams.
Waterloo East postponed its boys' and girls' games against Western Dubuque. No makeup dates were immediately determined.
Waterloo Columbus rescheduled its boys' basketball game at Jesup for tonight, while the girls' game has not been rescheduled.
Cedar Falls was also scheduled to host Cedar Rapids Prairie in boys' and girls' bowling. Those contests will tentatively take place Thursday.
Many area prep basketball games were also postponed, as were most of the regional duals scheduled for Tuesday.
Duals at New Hampton, Union, Denver and Don Bosco were rescheduled for today.
