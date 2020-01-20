Prep roundup: Waterloo Christian, Columbus post wins

WATERLOO — Carson Rowenhorst’s career-high 17 points gave Waterloo Christian a boost Monday as the Regents held off Central Elkader 73-65 in a non-conference boys’ basketball game.
It was a back-and-forth battle most of the night until the Regents (7-6) went on a 9-0 run late in the third quarter. Central Elkader whittled its deficit to four points in the fourth, but Waterloo Christian was able to close it out.
John Zwack led the Regents with 25 points.
DON BOSCO 63, TRIPOLI 44: Don Bosco improved to 10-1 with a one-sided Iowa Star Conference win over Tripoli.
The Dons raced out to a 26-10 halftime lead. Zach Huff had 18 points, Luke Staebell 14 and Lewis Havel 13 to lead the way.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 82, UNION 45: Aplington-Parkersburg had three players score 15 or more points as the Falcons improved to 10-1.
Freshman Garrett Hempen had a career-high 16 points, Josh Haan had 16 and Jayden Mackie had 15 for A-P, which blew the game open with a 44-point second half.
Girls’ basketball
COLUMBUS 37, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 33: Waterloo Columbus held off Sumner-Fredericksburg in a North Iowa Cedar League defensive battle.
The Sailors (4-9) led 17-12 at halftime and 26-17 after three quarters before the Cougars rallied in the fourth. Emily Surma hit 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to help Columbus seal the win.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 69, WAPSIE VALLEY 34: Ellie Foster had 21 points, including five 3-point field goals, as Dike-New Hartford improved to 12-1.
Sophia Hoffmann and Katie Knock added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the top-ranked Wolverines. Lydie Inbrongo had 19 for Wapsie Valley (4-10).
CENTRAL CITY 38, DUNKERTON 33: Dunkerton fought back from a 10-point deficit to get within a point in the fourth quarter, but Central City made enough free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Maeson Wolff’s 12 points led Dunkerton (7-7).
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 35, UNION 31: Aplington-Parkersburg pulled out a narrow win in the closing seconds.
Union tied the game at 31-31 on Allie Driscol’s 3-pointer with a minute to play, but Megan Johnson hit a pair of free throws and Karson DeGroote got free for a layup for the Falcons.
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
This week's Preps to Watch represent Waterloo West, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg high schools.
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
COLUMBUS 37, SUM.-FRED. 33
COLUMBUS (4-9) — Eva Christensen 0 3-4 3, Emily Surma 1 7-8 9, Faith Freshwater 2 0-0 4, Reagan Lindsay 4 1-2 11, Maddy Knipp 1 0-0 2, Ali Vesely 3 0-1 6, Hannah Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Chloe Butler 0 0-0 0, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-15 37.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (7-7) — Kylie Jordon 1 0-2 2, Molly Niewoehner 1 2-2 4, Tiffany Beyer 0 0-0 0, Nicola Kuhr 0 0-0 0, Chantelle Nuss 0 0-1 0, Abby Meyer 3 0-0 8, Morgan Brandt 2 2-3 6, Lily Buchholz 2 0-0 4, Cassidy Pagel 4 1-2 9. Totals 13 5-10 33.
Columbus 7 10 9 11 — 37
Sumner-Fred. 8 4 5 16 — 33
3-point goals — Columbus 2 (Lindsay 2), Sumner-Fredericksburg 2 (Meyer 2). Total fouls — Columbus 15, Sumner-Fredericksburg 18. Fouled out — Vesely, Meyer.
DIKE-N.H. 69, WAPSIE VALLEY 34
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (12-1) — Ellie Foster 21, Camille Landphair 2, Ellary Knock 4, Taylor Kvale 7, Morgan Weber 6, Katie Knock 12, Sophia Hoffmann 13, Taylor Hoehns 2, Abby Sohn 2.
WAPSIE VALLEY (4-10) — Kaci Beesecker 10, Anna Richards 3, Lydia Imbrongo 19, Elle Voy 2.
CENT. CITY 38, DUNKERTON 33
DUNKERTON (7-7) — Ashlynn Shimp 6, Kayla Rathe 5, Maeson Wolff 12, Lily Fettkether 10.
CENTRAL CITY (6-7) — Lillie Kramer 2, Sarah Ashley 2, Emma Tritle 6, Emma Fritcher 13, Hannah Kramer 1, Tesla Malloy 2, Sara Reid 12.
APL.-PARKERSBURG 35, UNION 31
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (6-6, 4-4) — Karson DeGroote 2, Megan Johnson 13, Ellen Waller 3, Seyann Luhring 3, Ainsley Brungard 4, Jaycie Ellis 10.
UNION (0-13, 0-10) — Ellie Rathe 1, Emma Shirk 3, Allie Driscol 5, Carlie Hoppe 4, Natalie Tecklenburg 11, Kaylin Brustkern 2, Sam Glenn 5.
Boys’ basketball
WAT. CHRISTIAN 73, CENT. ELKADER 65
CENTRAL ELKADER (1-13) — Dan McGreal 6 0-0 16, Hazen Loan 6 1-3 14, Evan Pensel 3 0-0 6, Luke Tuecke 1 2-3 4, Luke Asche 1 0-0 3, Tommy Seeland 1 0-0 2, C.J. Polkinghorn 4 4-7 12, Parker Smith 3 0-0 8. Totals 23 7-13 65.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (7-6) — John Zwack 6 10-15 25, Aaron Zwack 1 0-0 3, Carson Rowenhorst 4 5-7 17, Will Davis 2 0-0 5, David Swalve 2 3-6 7, Elliott Flynn 6 4-6 16. Totals 21 22-34 73.
Central Elkader 15 14 15 21 — 65
Waterloo Christian 18 20 14 21 — 73
3-point goals — Central Elkader (McGreal 4, Loan 1, Asche 1, Smith 2), Waterloo Christian (J. Zwack 3, A. Zwack 1, Rowenhorst 4, Davis 1). Total fouls — Central Elkader 24, Waterloo Christian 10. Fouled out — Loan, Pensel.
DON BOSCO 63, TRIPOLI 44
TRIPOLI (5-7) — Seth Boeckmann 7, Ethan Steere 9, Lincoln Drewis 10, Aric Finder 1, Jace Hereid 3, Conner Piehl 10, Dawson Bergmann 2, Cade Mueller 2.
DON BOSCO (10-1) — Gabe Fernandez 3, Kobe Allen 3, Lewis Havel 13, Zach Huff 18, Luke Staebell 14, Ty Purdy 3, Tyler Even 2, Mason Denton 7.
APL.-PARKERSBURG 82, UNION 45
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (10-1, 7-1) — Payton Johnson 2, Jacob Kalkwarf 2, Riley Oberhauser 7, Garrett Hempen 16, Josh Haan 16, Jayden Mackie 15, Owen Thomas 8, Elijah Switzer 3, Terrence Colar 6, Christian Haugstad 7.
UNION (2-10, 2-7) — Caleb Reel 3, T.J. Freeland 2, Brayden Grosse 3, Keegan Block 5, Devin Reel 8, Trevor Davis 7, Reece Davis 2, Marc Mahood 15.