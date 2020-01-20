Prep roundup: Waterloo Christian, Columbus post wins

WATERLOO — Carson Rowenhorst’s career-high 17 points gave Waterloo Christian a boost Monday as the Regents held off Central Elkader 73-65 in a non-conference boys’ basketball game.

It was a back-and-forth battle most of the night until the Regents (7-6) went on a 9-0 run late in the third quarter. Central Elkader whittled its deficit to four points in the fourth, but Waterloo Christian was able to close it out.

John Zwack led the Regents with 25 points.

DON BOSCO 63, TRIPOLI 44: Don Bosco improved to 10-1 with a one-sided Iowa Star Conference win over Tripoli.

The Dons raced out to a 26-10 halftime lead. Zach Huff had 18 points, Luke Staebell 14 and Lewis Havel 13 to lead the way.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 82, UNION 45: Aplington-Parkersburg had three players score 15 or more points as the Falcons improved to 10-1.

Freshman Garrett Hempen had a career-high 16 points, Josh Haan had 16 and Jayden Mackie had 15 for A-P, which blew the game open with a 44-point second half.

Girls’ basketball