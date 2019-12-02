WATERLOO — It took the Waterloo Christian boys’ basketball team until the middle of January to get its first victory last season.
This year’s Regents are starting out 1-0 after they turned back West Central 50-37 Monday in their season-opener.
“We got off to a fast start, built a 10-point lead and kept it pretty much the whole game,” noted Waterloo Christian coach Lucas Segerstrom.
Sophomore Elliott Flynn was effective around the basket and led the Regents with 18 points. Senior John Zwack added 17.
West Central got within seven points in the third quarter, but no closer.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 71, BCLUW 36: Aplington-Parkersburg had five new starters on the floor and they kicked off the season with a rout of BCLUW.
The Falcons led by as many as 37 points. Sophomore point guard Jayden Mackie led A-P with 16 points and Riley Oberhauser had 11.
Girls’ basketball
CLARKSVILLE 62, ROCKFORD 19: Three players scored in double figures and Clarksville dominated Rockford in its highly anticipated girls’ basketball season-opener Monday.
Senior Kori Wedeking led the Indians with 17 points, Janet Borchardt added 13 and Cheyenne Behrends finished with 12. Clarksville took control early and led 42-10 at halftime.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 58, BCLUW 44: Sophia Jungling tallied 20 points and eight steals to lead Aplington-Parkersburg to a season-opening over a BCLUW team that had won its first two games.
The Falcons started fast and led 35-14 at halftime. They stretched their lead to as many as 26 points midway through the third quarter before BCLUW chipped away late.
Megan Johnson had 11 points for A-P.
Boxscores
Boys’ basketball
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 50, WEST CENTRAL 37
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (1-0) — John Zwack 17, Elijah Kennedy 3, Carson Rowenhorst 9, Dominick Jones 3, Elliott Flynn 18.
You have free articles remaining.
WEST CENTRAL (0-1) — Hunter Kent-Thomas 5, Logan Wescott 11, Creighton Houge 4, Aidan Nelson 11, Anthony Martin 6.
APL.-PARKERSBURG 71, BCLUW 36
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (1-0) — Payton Johnson 2, Jacob Kalkwarf 2, Riley Oberhauser 11, Garrett Hempen 9, Josh Haan 7, Jayden Mackie 16, Owen Thomas 7, Terrence Colar 6, Miguel Latas Chico 2, Christian Haugstad 9.
BCLUW (0-1) — Treye Teske 11, Noah Gallentine 4, Jack Hughes 9, Mason Yantis 3, Jesse Moore 5, Erick Knott 4.
Girls’ basketball
CLARKSVILLE 62, ROCKFORD 10
ROCKFORD (0-1) — Chloe Rooney 3, Amber Reams 6, Emma Muller 2, Gabby Keith 4, Elsie Carroll 2, Sierra Kuhlers 1, Anna Wells 1.
CLARKSVILLE (1-0) — Janet Borchardt 13, Emma Poppe 8, Chloe Ross 3, Katie Stirling 4, Cheyenne Behrends 12, Sierra Vance 5, Kori Wedeking 17.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 58, BCLUW 44
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (1-0) — Sophia Jungling 20, Karson DeGroote 5, Megan Johnson 11, Sommer Stotler 2, Emalee Price 2, Ellie Etjen 4, Kaitlin Cuvelier 3, Ainsley Brungard 5, Jaycie Ellis 4, Jada Oldenburger 2.
BCLUW (2-1) — Payton Pekarek 4, Allison Engle 3, Betula Messerly 6, Madison Ubben 22, Chloe Walters 9.
Wrestling
HUDSON 45, BELLE PLAINE 31
160 – Jack Schwenn (BP) dec. Jake Yoder 6-5. 170 – than Fulcher (Hud) pinned Connor Timm, 1:21. 182 – Chase Wickwire (BP) pinned Aiden Larson, 3:32. 195 – Roberto Verastegui (Hud) won by forfeit. 220 – Ethan Allie (BP) dec. Blake Johnson 16-4. 285 – Toy Trevino (Hud) won by forfeit. 106 – Brayden Peterson (BP) pinned Brody Kingm 2:55. 113 – Ben Holton (Hud) pinned Dayton Behounek, 1:05. 120 – Ethan Argo (BP) pinned Devon Liddle, 0:53. 126 – Jack Christianson (Hud) dec. Kanyon Schwab 6-5. 132 – Zach Mills (Hud) pinned Conner Peterson 2:56. 138 – Karter Krapfl (Hud) pinned Ean Allie, 0:28. 145 – Ethan Hamilton (BP) pinned Ethan Holton, 3:51. 152 – Tate Entriken (Hud) pinned Devon Wonrau, 1:32.
INDEPENDENCE 54, MT. VERNON 19
170 – Matthew Doyle (Ind) pinned V.J. Boyla, 4:55. 182 – Spencer Camblell (Ind) won by forfeit. 195 – Cole Davis (Ind) pinned Clark Younggreen, 1:023. 220 – Christian Kremer (Ind) dec. Keean Kamerling 4-0. 285 – Keaton Dennis (MV) pinned Dylan Reuther, 1:17. 106 – Arnie Galvin (MV) dec. Kale Wieland, 13-4. 113 – Henry Ryan (MV) dec. Dalton Hoover 10-6. 120 – Carter Straw (Ind) pinned Croix Shebetka, 1:52. 126 – Isaiah Weber (Ind) pinned Jacob Coon, 0:48. 132 – Caleb Straw (Ind) pinned Jaruthat Dervo, 1:49. 138 – Caden Larson (Ind) pinned Walker Lawrence, 2:13. 145 – Teegan McEnany (Ind) pinned Tyler Stine, 1:33. 152 – Jonathan Barnes (Ind) pinned Tyler Trumblee, 1:16. 160 – Mitch Johnson (Ind) dec. Trenton Pitlik 7-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.