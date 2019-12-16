GILBERTVILLE -- Four players scored in double figures as Don Bosco improved to 4-0 Monday with a 57-47 boys' non-conference basketball win over Belle Plaine.
Zach Huff had 16 points, Lewis Havel and Luke Staebell 14 each and Mason Denton 10 for the Dons (4-0), who hit eight 3-point shots. Huff had four and Staebell three.
Don Bosco led 38-24 at halftime. Belle Plaine (4-2) got within six points with two minutes to play, but the Dons didn't surrender another field goal to nail down the win.
WAPSIE VALLEY 61, UNION 47: Wapsie Valley held Union to 11 first-half points on the way to a North Iowa Cedar League win.
Kiks Rosengarten led Wapsie (2-2) with 22 points. Keegan Block finished with 20 for the Knights (0-4).
Girls' basketball
BELLE PLAINE 52, DON BOSCO 31: Belle Plaine took control in the second half for a non-conference girls' basketball win at Don Bosco.
Belle Plaine (3-4) led just 22-20 at halftime, but held the Dons (0-5) to two points in the third quarter and just 11 in the second half.
WAPSIE VALLEY 40, UNION 27: Union couldn't generate much offense against Wapsie Valley in a North Iowa Cedar League contest.
Wapsie Valley (3-4) didn't allow more than eight points in any quarter and built a 26-14 halftime lead before a nearly even second half. Union slipped to 0-6.
MARSHALLTOWN 54, WATERLOO EAST 37: Waterloo East got off to a strong start, but couldn't sustain it in a non-conference setback at Marshalltown.
The Trojans (0-5) led 16-12 after the first quarter, but Marshalltown (2-5) surged to a 33-27 halftime lead, then held East to just 10 points in the second half.
