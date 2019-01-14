Try 1 month for 99¢
aplington-parkersburg logo

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus led Aplington-Parkersburg 9-8 midway through the first quarter of Monday's North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball matchup.

Then the Falcons (11-3, 9-1) hit the accelerator. A-P went on an 18-0 run to take control and cruised to a 73-41 win to remain in a tie with Dike-New Hartford for first place in the NICL East.

Ten players scored for A-P with four finishing in double figures. Aaron Price had a perfect night from the field, hitting all four of his field goal attempts with three 3-pointers and both free throw tries on the way to 13 points. Aaron Bartels also had 13 for the Falcons.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 67, JESUP 55: Dane Fuller scored all 14 of his points in the second half as Dike-New Hartford rallied past Jesup in North Iowa Cedar League action.

The J-Hawks (6-7, 5-5) led by four points at halftime, but the Wolverines (10-1, 9-1) turned the game around in the third quarter by outscoring Jesup 21-12.

Cade Fuller led D-NH with 17 points, while Cade Nolan and Brodie Kresser had 13 each for Jesup.

Girls' basketball

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 72, COLUMBUS 41: Aplington-Parkersburg scored the first 18 points of the game and cruised past Columbus in NICL East action.

The 12th-ranked Falcons (14-1, 10-1) led 41-15 at halftime, forced 28 turnovers by the Sailors and rested their starters in the fourth quarter. A-P was a season-best 10-for-17 from 3-point range with Jenna Bruns knocking down a season-high four.

Bruns finished with 19 points to lead the Falcons and Sophia Jungling added 17.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 59, JESUP 40 -- Dike-New Hartford tied a school record with 10 3-point baskets and defeated Jesup 59-40 in a key North Iowa Cedar League girls' game.

The Wolverines (10-2, 9-2), ranked 10th in Class 2A, led 28-20 at halftime and gradually put the J-Hawks (10-4, 6-4) away.

Ellie Foster and Morgan Weber led D-NH with 18 points each, including four 3-pointers from Weber, while Emily Treptow topped Jesup with 18 points.

AGWSR 50, CLARKSVILLE 43: AGWSR won a showdown of top 10 Class 1A teams, building a five-point halftime lead and protecting it throughout the second half.

Aubrie Fisher tallied 22 points for the ninth-ranked Cougars (9-4) while Kori Wedeking and Emma Poppe finished with 12 apiece for sixth-ranked Clarksville (12-2).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments