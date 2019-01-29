Try 1 month for 99¢
Better-basketball-clip-art

Tuesday's dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow forced another round of postponements and cancellations for metro and area high school teams.

All events involving metro teams were postponed, and Waterloo West's trip to Iowa City Regina for a quadrangular wrestling meet was cancelled.

Basketball makeup dates were announced for the Cedar Rapids Prairie at East girls (Feb. 9), Cedar Rapids Jefferson at West girls (Feb. 9), East at Cedar Rapids Prairie boys (Feb. 7), West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson boys (Feb. 11), Hudson at Columbus girls (Feb. 2), Hudson at Columbus boys (Feb. 4) and Columbus at Sumner-Fredericksburg bowling (Thursday).

There was no immediate rescheduling of the Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington boys' game, the Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls girls' game or Dubuque Wahlert at West bowling.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments