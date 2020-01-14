Prep girls' basketball: Xavier snuffs out West

CEDAR RAPIDS — Records are nice, Caitlynn Daniels said.

But ...

“I have a lot of goals,” she said. “And none of them have included a scoring record.”

Nonetheless, Daniels has it. Her 17 points Tuesday put her at the top of the Cedar Rapids Xavier career chart as the Class 4A eighth-ranked Saints subdued 5A No. 7 Waterloo West, 65-52, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.

A signee at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Daniels has scored 950 career points. Daniels also distributed 10 assists as the Saints improved to 7-3 overall, 6-0 MVC. But she was far from the whole story.

Mary Kate Moeder came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points. Libby Arnold added 11 points, Aree Beckman 10, Aubrey Jones nine. And Maya Karl grabbed seven rebounds as the Saints enjoyed a surprising 39-24 advantage on the glass.

“We knew they were the bigger team,” Moeder said. “We knew that if we rebounded well, that would help us a lot.”

The Saints held West (9-2, 4-2) without an offensive rebound in the first half.