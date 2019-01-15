WATERLOO -- Cedar Rapids Xavier got off to perfect starts in each half and washed out Waterloo West 58-39 Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball game at West.
The Saints began the game on an 11-0 run, then opened the third quarter on a 13-0 spurt.
"I give them credit," West coach Tony Pappas said. "They played their best game and took it to us. They came out with the perfect storm and made it a long, hard night for us."
The Saints (9-5, 5-3), ranked sixth in Class 4A, had been reeling of late with losses in five of their previous six games, but they put together a sharp performance against the Wahawks (7-5, 4-3).
West battled back after its rough start to the game.
A Jada Draine 3-pointer and an aggressive drive to the bucket by NaTracia Ceaser got the Wahawks within 17-16 with four minutes remaining in the half.
However, the Saints outscored West 13-7 from there to take a 30-23 edge to halftime.
The third period began much like the first with the Saints pounding out the first 13 points. This time, the Wahawks could not find an answer as Xavier blew out to a 46-29 lead after 24 minutes of play.
"We made a lot of young mistakes tonight and they took advantage," Pappas said of the third period. "We have to find a way to stop the other team from going on those runs. That's it."
Meredith Eighmey, a senior forward, came off the bench and scored nine points for West.
"It is just a matter of us as players to get in the right mindset and play with more consistency," Eighmey said. "It's not on the coaches, they give us so much support, it's on us.
"We kept our heads up and stayed pretty positive after the first period. We just gave up too many big plays. We definitely have the potential on this team. It is just a matter of us putting it all together and playing with a more consistent effort."
