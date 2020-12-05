Prep girls' basketball: Western Dubuque edges East in opener, 47-42

EPWORTH -- Western Dubuque used a big second quarter to edge Waterloo East, 47-42, during a competitive season-opener on Friday night.
Support Local Journalism
East freshman Brooklyn Love paced the Trojans with 14 points while junior guard Ellasa Horton added 13.
Western Dubuque outscored East 19-9 in the second quarter to take a 28-19 lead into halftime. East held a 23-19 advantage over the Bobcats in the second half.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!