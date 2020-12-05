 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep girls' basketball: Western Dubuque edges East in opener, 47-42
0 comments
top story

Prep girls' basketball: Western Dubuque edges East in opener, 47-42

{{featured_button_text}}
East High School logo

EPWORTH -- Western Dubuque used a big second quarter to edge Waterloo East, 47-42, during a competitive season-opener on Friday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

East freshman Brooklyn Love paced the Trojans with 14 points while junior guard Ellasa Horton added 13. 

Western Dubuque outscored East 19-9 in the second quarter to take a 28-19 lead into halftime. East held a 23-19 advantage over the Bobcats in the second half.

Western Dubuque 47, East 42

EAST -- Jaelah Stanford 1 0-2 2, Ellasa Horton 5 2-2 13, KeKe Jefferson-Putman 1 0-0 3, Denay Staffold 2 0-0 6, Brooklyn Love 6 0-2 14, Janiya Labeaux 1 0-0 2, Natalie Hill 1 0-0 2.  

East;10;9;12;11 -- 42

W. Dubuque;9;19;8;11 -- 47

3-point goals -- East 6 (Staffold 2, Love 2, Jefferson-Putman, Horton).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News