WATERLOO — Pieces are quickly coming together for Class 5A’s No. 14-ranked Waterloo West girls’ basketball team.
The Wahawks showcased fluid ball movement and an accurate finishing touch in transition Tuesday night during a 78-29 win over Waterloo East inside Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.
Halli Poock, one of two freshmen in the Wahawks’ youthful starting five, led West (2-0) with a game-high 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field. Poock knocked down her first five field goal attempts, including a pair of quick release 3-pointers, as part of a 14-point opening quarter.
The Wahawks had six players score in the first stanza as they took advantage of 15 East turnovers over the opening eight minutes and jumped out to a 30-3 lead on Brianna McPoland’s basket to start the second quarter.
Sierra Moore, a 6-foot-1 freshman, added 15 points and Gabrielle Moore finished with 12 points for a West team that had nine players dent the scoring column. Ajla Dzelic ran the point for West’s second unit and revealed there’s no shortage of talented playmakers on this Wahawk roster.
“We feel we have like four point guards,” West coach Tony Pappas said. “Any time you have four point guards then you can really push the ball and handle the ball and that’s what we did. We really hit a lot of people ahead, had a lot of layups and a lot of assists.”
East (0-1) recovered from its slow start with just over 15 turnovers through the final three quarters combined.
Returning forward Ellasa Horton was projected to help provide some initial leadership, but a fractured leg has kept her off the court. Senior Madison Whitson, who recorded East’s lone first-quarter field goal, was injured in the first half.
Still, the Trojans managed to get better as the contest progressed. Aaliyah Franklin led the way with nine points and Marshay Polk scored eight third-quarter points against West’s starting unit.
Coach William Muhammad was pleased with the fight his team displayed diving for loose balls and battling for rebounds well into the second half.
“First game of the season I’m actually very proud of them,” Muhammad said. “They played extremely hard. I understand we had a lot of turnovers. There was a lot of jitters. There’s a lot of things we saw now that we need to correct. Hats off to West High. They’re a big team, very athletic girls.”
Pappas was also satisfied with how his team finished. West’s reserves played the second and fourth quarters with McPoland scoring seven and Jaide Domatob adding six points off the bench.
“Give East credit,” Pappas said. “They didn’t give up. They battled the whole way. I was really pleased with our second group in the fourth quarter. They did a lot of nice things. We just continue to work hard and get better.”
West 78, East 29
WATERLOO WEST (2-0) — Halli Poock 9-12 2-2 22, Gabrielle Moore 4-6 3-3 12, Lauren Conrey 2-5 1-2 5, Sahara Williams 2-5 1-4 7, Sierra Moore 6-9 1-3 15, Brooklyn Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Sierra Burt 1-1 0-1 3, Jaide Domatob 3-6 0-3 6, Ajla Dzelic 0-2 0-0 0, Ashley Nystrom 0-1 0-0 0, Brianna McPoland 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 32-55 10-22 78.
WATERLOO EAST (0-1) — Shakieyah Taylor 0-7 0-0 0, Nijae Hunt 0-3 0-0 0, Aaliyah Franklin 2-10 5-11 9, Ma’Kaiyla Johnson 1-4 2-4 4, Madison Whitson 1-1 0-0 2, Denay Stafford 0-2 0-0 0, Marshay Polk 4-8 0-3 8, Aariona Ezell 2-8 0-0 4, Sadie Jane Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Sequoia Williams 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 10-43 7-19 29.
Wat. West 28 12 26 12 — 78
Wat. East 3 10 13 3 — 29
3-point goals — West 3 (Poock 2, Burt), East 2 (Polk 2). Total fouls — West 14, East 14. Fouled out — none.
