Prep girls' basketball: Waterloo West prevails in ranked showdown with Iowa City West

WATERLOO – Each time the Waterloo West girls’ basketball team steps on the court, one thing is certain.
They Wahawks are going to receive their opponent’s best shot.
That was the case again Friday night as Waterloo West saw a 16-point lead evaporate before they recovered to outlast Iowa City West 67-63 at Siddens Gymnasium.
The Class 5A No. 3 Wahawks improved to 6-1 and won their fifth straight with the Mississippi Valley Conference triumph.
The seventh-ranked Trojans fell to 2-3 in dropping their third straight close game.
“It was a great win and I give credit to my players,” Waterloo West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “You also have to give Iowa City West a lot of credit. They never gave up. We had them on the ropes, but we lost our composure.
“With three minutes to go, the game was tied and we called timeout. I said, ‘This is it. Let’s see how tough we are.’ We answered the call and won going away in the last two minutes. It was a big win for us against a very good team.”
The Wahawks bolted to a 33-23 halftime lead, capped by a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer by sophomore Sahara Williams.
Williams took charge early in the second half, connecting for five quick points as Waterloo West grabbed a 40-24 lead.
But Iowa City West had an answer, scoring 16 unanswered points to tie the game 40-40 when Jenna Saunders buried a trey with 1:55 left in the third quarter.
The lead see-sawed back and forth from there during a hard-fought final 10 minutes.
The Trojans eventually broke through, grabbing a 47-46 lead entering a wild and crazy fourth quarter.
Saunders connected on another clutch three to give Iowa City West a 61-59 lead with 3:35 remaining.
Waterloo West sophomore Halli Poock came right back by hitting back-to-back threes to put her team ahead 65-61.
“I was having a rough time shooting, but I was open and I decided to give it one more try,” Poock said. “I was able to hit that one and the next possession I was open again. I was very relieved when it went in.”
The Trojans drew within 65-63 before Poock swished a pair of free throws to clinch the victory.
“It was a crazy game,” Poock said. “We had to come together as a team and keep our composure. We just had to keep a positive attitude and we knew we could come through.”
Poock finished with a game-high 24 points while Williams finished with 21 and Brooklynn Smith 11.
“We just executed and played hard,” Williams said. “We knew what we needed to correct and we limited our turnovers at the end. We really wanted it and we made the plays when we needed to.”