Prep girls' basketball: Waterloo West prevails in ranked showdown with Iowa City West

But Iowa City West had an answer, scoring 16 unanswered points to tie the game 40-40 when Jenna Saunders buried a trey with 1:55 left in the third quarter.

The lead see-sawed back and forth from there during a hard-fought final 10 minutes.

The Trojans eventually broke through, grabbing a 47-46 lead entering a wild and crazy fourth quarter.

Saunders connected on another clutch three to give Iowa City West a 61-59 lead with 3:35 remaining.

Waterloo West sophomore Halli Poock came right back by hitting back-to-back threes to put her team ahead 65-61.

“I was having a rough time shooting, but I was open and I decided to give it one more try,” Poock said. “I was able to hit that one and the next possession I was open again. I was very relieved when it went in.”

The Trojans drew within 65-63 before Poock swished a pair of free throws to clinch the victory.

“It was a crazy game,” Poock said. “We had to come together as a team and keep our composure. We just had to keep a positive attitude and we knew we could come through.”

Poock finished with a game-high 24 points while Williams finished with 21 and Brooklynn Smith 11.