Prep girls' basketball: Prairie tops Waterloo East
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Prep girls' basketball: Prairie tops Waterloo East

WATERLOO -- Cedar Rapids Prairie's defense shined Friday during a 63-37 win over Waterloo East.

Prairie (3-2) held East under 10 points in each of the first three quarters. Ellasa Horton paced the Trojans with 16 points that included five made field goals.

PRAIRIE 63, EAST 37

EAST -- Jaelah Stanford 1 3-6 6, Ellasa Horton 5 3-8 16, Miah Norman 0 0-0 0, KeKe Jefferson-Putman 1 5-5 7, Denay Saffold 0 2-2 2, Aailyah Franklin 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Love 0 5-6 5, Sequoia Williams 0 2-6 2.

Prairie;16;12;14;21 -- 63

East;8;6;9;14 -- 37

