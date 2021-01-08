Prep girls' basketball: No. 2 Dike-New Hartford locks down Sailors

WATERLOO – Class 2A’s No. 2-ranked Dike-New Hartford girls’ basketball team used a lock-down defensive effort to keep its perfect record intact with a convincing win Friday night.
The Wolvines allowed just five points in the second half of a 60-13 victory over Waterloo Columbus inside Oppold Gymnasium.
Senior Paula Gonzalez led D-NH (9-0, 8-0 NICL) with 12 points and junior guard Sophia Hoffman knocked down five field goals for 10 points.
Waterloo Columbus (4-6, 4-4) made just three field goals during the game and was paced by Ali Vesely’s five points.
Dike-N.H. 60, Columbus 13
DIKE-NEW HAFTFOFRD (9-0) – Jadyn Petersen 3 1 0-0 9, Camille Landphair 0 1 1-2 4, Ellary Knock 2 1 1-2 8, Maryn Bixby 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kvale 0 2 0-0 6, Paula Gonzalez 4 1 1-1 12, Payton Petersen 3 0 1-3 7, Whitney Wauters 0 0-0 0, Sophia Hoffman 5 0-0 10, Madelyn Norton 0 0-0 0, Taylor Hoens 0 0-0 0, Abby Sohn 0 2-2 2, Tayah Curtis 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-10 60.
COLUMBUS (4-6) – Olivia Surma 0 0-0 0, Eva Christensen 0 2-2 2, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 1 0-0 2, Reagan Lindsay 0 0-1 0, Abbi Weber 0 0-0 0, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 1 3-5 5, Ella Clausen 0 0-0 0, Natalie Steele 0 0-0 0, Emma Reiter 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 0 2-3 2, Sydney Gardner 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 7-11 13.
Dike-New Hartford;14;27;14;5 -- 60
Columbus;6;2;3;2 -- 13
3-point goals – DNH 6 (Kvale 2, J. Petersen, Knock, Gonzalez, Landphair), Columbus 0. Total fouls – DNH 11, Columbus 13.
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
