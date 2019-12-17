WATERLOO -- Christmas can't arrive soon enough for Waterloo East girls' basketball coach William Muhammad.
All he is asking for after the holiday is a healthy team and a little help.
The short-handed Trojans battled a bigger Cedar Rapids Kennedy team Tuesday, but the Cougars wore them down and powered their way to a 59-38 Mississippi Valley Conference win.
The Trojans (0-6) had only Ma'Kaiyla Johnson at 5-foor-10 or taller, while the Cougars planted three taller players under the basket and showed a deeper bench.
Even facing those disadvantages, East trailed just 24-18 at halftime.
"We have been short-handed, short bodies, but not short on effort," said Muhammad. "We are in every game early, it is just as the second half goes on we just seem to wear down.
"We have some rebounding issues we need to take care of, but I think after Christmas break, when we should have everyone back, we will get better quick."
The Trojans cut into a 12-point second-quarter deficit and after buckets by Aariona Ezell and Ma'Kaiyla Johnson the got with six at the break.
However, the third period put East on its heels as shots refused to fall and the defense began to slow down a bit, allowing Kennedy to rattle off 10 straight points and increase its edge to 42-28 heading into the final frame.
"I think we all got a little tired there and they took advantage of that," said Ezell, who finished the game with nine points. "We get together and talk about just going out and having fun and not give up on defense. I think the defense is the strength of this team and we work so hard together and never give up on any ball."
Ezell used her speed and quick hands to wrestle away six turnovers for her squad.
"Even though I am little (5-2 1/4) I will fight the whole way," added Ezell. "We are struggling with some things right now, but we are getting players back after the break. We are going to keep pressuring teams and still have fun on the court and the wins will come."
The Cougars (3-3) continued to muscle in on the defense for buckets in the paint and didn't let the Trojans any closer than 10 points after building their lead in the third quarter.
"Our main goal for right now is to just get better with each game," said Muhammad. "What I love about this team is they are fighters and they are willing to sacrifice their bodies for the betterment of the team."
Johnson had nine points for the Trojans while Aaliyah Franklin led the team with 11.
