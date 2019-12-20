CEDAR FALLS – Emerson Green’s 18th birthday turned into a milestone occasion on the basketball court Friday night.
The Cedar Falls senior beat the halftime buzzer when she finished a layup through contact off a baseline entry pass for her 1,000th career point as Class 5A’s No. 7-ranked Tigers secured a convincing, 52-32 win over 4A’s No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Green became the eighth player in school history to surpass 1,000 points. She finished with a game-high 19 points and then savored a postgame gift exchange alongside her teammates after their final contest before the holiday break.
“My teammates definitely helped me out and have just been awesome the whole day,” Green said. “It’s just an honor to be a part of this amazing school and amazing team. Coach (Gregg) Groen has been awesome through it all. He’s encouraged me. Ever since freshman year I’ve had amazing teammates, and they’ve helped me this whole way. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
Cedar Falls (6-2) took control of the game from the tip. Freshman Jasmine Barney scored twice off spin-move drives, and fluid ball movement allowed Green to knock down a 3-pointer at the top of the key before Anaya Barney found her for a layup at the end of an early 15-point run.
Xavier (4-3) made just two of its first 13 shots from the field in the opening half and one of its top scorers, Aubrey Jones, spent much of the contest in foul trouble. After the Saints cut their deficit to 10 in the third quarter, Cedar Falls’ Anna Sandvold and Anaya Barney answered with timely 3-pointers and the Tigers again pulled away.
“Xavier is always a good team,” Groen said. “They’re well-coached and very disciplined in what they do.
“The girls came out and did a great job defensively in the game against a lot of their really, really good athletes.”
As for Green, the Tigers’ senior has been a consistent source of stability within a program that reached two state tournaments over her first three seasons. Cedar Falls’ only two losses this year came when Green missed a pair of games due to an ankle injury.
Through her entire volleyball and basketball careers, Green had never missed a game prior to this fall.
“Sitting out, I learned a lot about myself and my love for the game -- just how bad I wanted to be out there,” Green said. “I knew I was just going to come back strong and not let that little break affect me.”
Friday marked another special night for a talented athlete who has continued to grow.
“Ever since (Green’s) freshman year when she stepped on the court, she’s played at a high level,” Groen said. “Every year you just see her get better and better and more confident in what she can do.
“She’s been a big part of our program for the last four years. I can’t say enough about how excited we are for her to score her 1,000th point. We’re proud of her for what she’s contributed to this program.”
Foreshadowing what she may be able to add to Northern Iowa’s basketball team next season, Green has spent more time working in the paint on both ends within her high school team that lacks a true center.
“I might be working down there a little bit at UNI,” Green said. “It’s awesome just to get going on that a little bit earlier.
“Coach (Adam) DeJoode and Coach Amy (Van Arkel) have really helped me just gain confidence down there and learn different moves.”
