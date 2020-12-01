Prep girls' basketball: DNH outplays Denver in battle of ranked teams

The Wolverines came out in a full-court press, using their size and speed to create problems for Denver. Dike-New Hartford charged to a quick 9-2 lead with junior Sophia Hoffman connecting on a pair of baskets.

The Wolverines stretched the lead to 17-6 after one quarter before taking a 34-11 halftime lead. Not bad for a Dike-New Hartford team that lost four starters from last year’s team that reached the state semifinals.

“I was really impressed with our performance,” Dall said. “We have some good athletes who know how to win in a lot of different sports. Denver is a very good team and we wanted to use our athleticism to our advantage. Our girls have great instincts and it showed.”

Hoffmann finished with a game-high 15 points.

“I think key for us is the chemistry we have,” she said. “Every single one of us are willing to put in the work that it takes to be successful.”

D-NH senior Paula Gonzalez, a foreign exchange student from Spain, drained a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter. Freshman teammate Jadyn Petersen also connected on a three in the 17-point second period.

Denver came back with a couple of quick baskets to start the third quarter, but Dike-New Hartford built its lead to 48-20 after three quarters.