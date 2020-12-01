Prep girls' basketball: DNH outplays Denver in battle of ranked teams

DENVER – Bruce Dall hasn’t missed a game in 26 years of coaching.
That streak was in serious jeopardy when the Dike-New Hartford girls’ basketball coach woke up feeling under the weather on Tuesday.
But Dall’s persistence, and his willingness to drive nearly five hours round trip for a COVID test, paid off.
Dall’s rapid test, at a clinic in West Des Moines, came back negative and he arrived in Denver about 15 minutes before tipoff for his team’s season opener.
“Everything around here was booked and I thought I might miss the game,” Dall said. “Fortunately, I was able to make it here in time. It was definitely worth it.”
Dall’s team helped him feel even better as the Class 2A No. 14 Wolverines played superbly in a lopsided 56-31 road win over No. 3 Denver.
With clinics in northeast Iowa booked on Tuesday, Dall found a place in West Des Moines to be tested and scheduled a 3 p.m. appointment. After passing his test for COVID, Dall jumped in his car and drove back. He arrived in Denver just before the scheduled 6:15 tipoff.
The schools met Tuesday in girls’ basketball after facing off in the state volleyball finals last month with Dike-New Hartford prevailing.
The North Iowa Cedar League battle on the basketball court was never close.
The Wolverines came out in a full-court press, using their size and speed to create problems for Denver. Dike-New Hartford charged to a quick 9-2 lead with junior Sophia Hoffman connecting on a pair of baskets.
The Wolverines stretched the lead to 17-6 after one quarter before taking a 34-11 halftime lead. Not bad for a Dike-New Hartford team that lost four starters from last year’s team that reached the state semifinals.
“I was really impressed with our performance,” Dall said. “We have some good athletes who know how to win in a lot of different sports. Denver is a very good team and we wanted to use our athleticism to our advantage. Our girls have great instincts and it showed.”
Hoffmann finished with a game-high 15 points.
Support Local Journalism
“I think key for us is the chemistry we have,” she said. “Every single one of us are willing to put in the work that it takes to be successful.”
D-NH senior Paula Gonzalez, a foreign exchange student from Spain, drained a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter. Freshman teammate Jadyn Petersen also connected on a three in the 17-point second period.
Denver came back with a couple of quick baskets to start the third quarter, but Dike-New Hartford built its lead to 48-20 after three quarters.
Freshman Payton Petersen, a standout on the volleyball team, converted on a three-point play before sophomore Camille Landphair buried a 3-pointer late in the third quarter for the Wolverines.
“This was a huge win for us against a good team, especially one from our conference,” Hoffmann said. “It was a perfect way for us to start the season.”
Denver won 64-23 at Crestwood in its season opener on Monday, but the Cyclones struggled to gain a rhythm against the pressure defense of the Wolverines on Tuesday.
Reese Johnson led Denver with 14.
“I’m sure Denver will give us a good battle when they come over to our place,” Dall said. “They have some great players and are very well-coached. Our girls came out very determined and we got on a roll in this game.”
Dike-NH 56, Denver 31
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (1-0) – Sophia Hoffmann 7 1-2 15, Taylor Hoehns 2 0-0 4, Paula Gonzalez 3 0-0 8, Taylor Kvale 1 1-1 3, Ellary Knock 4 1-1 9, Camille Landphair 2 0-0 5, Jadyn Petersen 3 0-2 7, Payton Petersen 2 1-3 5. Totals 24 4-10 56.
DENVER (1-1) – Reese Johnson 6 0-1 14, Allison Bonnette 1 0-0 2, Emma Hennessy 2 0-0 5, Grace Hennessy 2 0-0 5, Rachel Hennessy 0 1-2 1, Avery Forde 1 0-0 3, Tessa Joerger 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 2-5 31.
Dike-New Hartford 17 17 14 8 — 56
Denver 6 5 9 11 — 31
3-point goals – Dike-New Hartford 4 (Gonzalez 2, J. Petersen, Landphair), Denver 5 (Johnson 2, G. Hennessy, E.Hennessy, Forde). Total fouls – Dike-New Hartford 10, Denver 10.
