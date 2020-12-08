Prep girls' basketball: Columbus passes Sumner-Fred. down the stretch

SUMNER – Waterloo Columbus locked down on defense, holding Sumner-Fredricksburg to five points in the fourth quarter and securing a 46-41 North Iowa Cedar League victory Tuesday night in Sumner.
Columbus’ Maddie Knipp knocked down a 3-pointer with 3 minutes remaining to tie the game for the Sailors (3-0). Reagan Lindsay gave Columbus the lead for good, 44-41, one minute later when she scored through contact off a drive and converted the free throw.
Ali Vesely led the Sailors with 17 points and Lindsay finished with 12. Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-3) was paced by 14 points from Morgan Brandt.
COLUMBUS 46, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 41
COLUMBUS (3-0) – Eva Christensen 3 0-0 8, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 2 2-4 6, Reagan Lindsay 4 3-5 12, Maddy Knipp 1 0-0 3, Ali Vesely 5 7-9 17, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Emma Reiter 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 0 0-1 0, Molly Fereday. Total 15 12-19 46.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (2-3) – Jana Meyer 0 0-0 0, Molly Niewoehner 1 1 0-2 5, Landree Kobliska 2 0-0 4, Kayla Paulus 0 0-1 0, Abby Meyer 2 2 1-2 11, Morgan Brandt 5 4-6 14, Lily Buchholz 1 0-0 2, Katie Reno 2 0-0 4, Clarice Lynch 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 6-13 41.
Columbus;10;11;15;10 -- 46
Sumner-Fredericksburg;14;8;14;5 -- 41
3-point goals – Columbus 4 (Christensen 2, Lindsay, Knipp), Sumner-Fredericksburg 3 (A. Meyer 2, Niewoehner). Total fouls – Columbus 12, Sumner-Fredericksburg 20. Fouled out – Vesley, A. Meyer.
