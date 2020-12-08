Prep girls' basketball: Columbus passes Sumner-Fred. down the stretch

SUMNER – Waterloo Columbus locked down on defense, holding Sumner-Fredricksburg to five points in the fourth quarter and securing a 46-41 North Iowa Cedar League victory Tuesday night in Sumner.

Columbus’ Maddie Knipp knocked down a 3-pointer with 3 minutes remaining to tie the game for the Sailors (3-0). Reagan Lindsay gave Columbus the lead for good, 44-41, one minute later when she scored through contact off a drive and converted the free throw.