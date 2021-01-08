Prep girls' basketball: Clarksville edges Waterloo Christian

Support Local Journalism
WATERLOO -- Clarksville's trio of Sierra Vance, Katie Stirling and Cheyenne Behrends scored in double figures as the Indians held off Waterloo Christian, 44-41, Friday night in a closely-contested Iowa Star contest.
Waterloo Christian was led by Reagan Wheeler's 17 points on 8 of 15 shooting. Faith Trelka added 11 points. Sidra Wheeler turned in another solid defensive game for the Regents with eight steals and a blocked shot.
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
