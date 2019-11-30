{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Falls pulled out a one-point win over Johnston Saturday night in a matchup of top five girls' basketball teams as part of Rivalry Saturday at Coe College.

The fifth-ranked Tigers topped the fourth-ranked Dragons, 58-57.

The game was tied at the end of the first period, but Cedar Falls led 30-25 at the intermission.

With a minute to go, Cedar Falls led 58-54. Johnston cut the Tiger lead to three with a field goal and free throw, but Cedar Falls was able to the run the finals three seconds off the clock to secure the win.

Tiger senior Emerson Green led all scorers with 24 points. Following closely behind was Anaya Barney with 19 points.

Cedar Falls, 2-0, will open conference play when it hosts Dubuque Hempstead Thursday.

