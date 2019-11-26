CEDAR FALLS — This season’s Cedar Falls High girls’ basketball team will have to adjust on the fly.
Lacking some height underneath the basket, the Tigers’ chore will change with each matchup throughout the season.
Tuesday night, Cedar Falls faced a tough task in its season-opener against Crestwood and 6-foot-3 post Sharon Goodman.
Goodman poured in 27 points, but Cedar Falls found a way to pull off a 63-45 victory.
“I believe Shannon is one of the best posts in the state,” said Tigers coach Gregg Groen. “Starting the season with an athlete of her quality was a good thing for us. We knew we could not stop her, but we worked on how to limit her touches and slow her down a bit.”
The Tigers slowed Goodman down to six points in the first half and held the rest of the Cadets to 11 points over the first 16 minutes while scoring 33 of their own.
The Cadets changed their attack for the second half as they began to feed Goodman underneath and the Tigers struggled to find a way to slow her down. Goodman rang up 13 of her points in the third quarter and cut the CF lead to nine.
With the defense suddenly looking for answers, it was the Tigers’ offense that stepped up and began to challenge the Cadets.
Lexie Godfrey nailed five 3-pointers to help build the lead back to double digits.
The junior guard drained back-to-back treys in the third and the Tigers finished out the period on a 8-3 run to go up by 19 points.
“Coach (Adam) DeJoode told us to start looking for the open 3 and if it was there to take the shot,” said Godfrey. “Our team did a great job of creating that space up top and I felt confident enough to hit them.
“Our team camps over the summer really helped us out in these situations and that just translated to the game tonight. We have worked hard on building our attitude and mental toughness this year and we are bringing that to every game.”
Freshman guard Jasmine Barney gave Cedar Falls a boost with her defense, forcing six turnovers with two steals and helping keep the ball out of Goodman’s hands at times.
“It was nice for the coaches to trust me in the game and I was not going to let them down,” said Barney. “It really boosted my confidence knowing I had the chance to do what I do best, and that is to play defense.”
The two teams traded shots in the last five minutes of the game, allowing the Tigers to hold on for an opening night win. Emerson Green led the home squad with 17 points and Anaya Barney and Godfrey added 15 points each.
“I think we got a little tired in the second half and we need to adjust for that,” said Groen. “Offensively we may have to switch some things up, but that should not be any trouble. All the girls are confident in their shooting and we may have to run a little bit more.”
Cedar Falls 63, Crestwood 45
CRESTWOOD (0-1) — Laken Lienhard 2 0-0 4, Kryslynn Ruppert 1 0-0 3, Shelby Pisney 0 0-0 0, Mattie Slavin 1 0-0 2, Sharon Goodman 12 3-6 27, Olivia Ollendieck 1 0-0 2, Hailey Panos 2 0-0 5, Hannah Shelton 0 0-0 0, Paetyn Blockhus 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 5-8 45.
CEDAR FALLS (1-0) — Anaya Barney 5 3-6 15, Emerson Green 6 3-3 17, Jasmine Barney 3 1-1 8, Lexie Godfrey 5 0-0 15, Sydney Remmert 3 1-3 8, Anna Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Ellie Gerdes 0 0-0 0, Greta Berte 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-13 63.
Crestwood 13 4 15 13 — 45
Cedar Falls 18 15 18 12 — 63
3-point goals — Crestwood 2 (Ruppert, Panos), Cedar Falls (Godfrey 5, A. Barney 2, Green 2, J. Barney, Remmert). Total fouls — Crestwood 12, Cedar Falls 10.
