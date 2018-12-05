CEDAR FALLS — As far as head coach Gregg Groen is concerned, Cedar Falls will never have enough offensive weapons.
The sixth-ranked Tigers didn’t lack for firepower Tuesday as four players combined for eight 3-point field goals in a 54-35 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Cedar Falls gained an early advantage from the spot-up shooting of freshman Sarah Albaugh. The sneaky guard found the holes in the Cougar defense from deep and hit four 3-pointers in the first half.
The half ended with a Lexie Godfrey 35-footer to beat the buzzer, sending Cedar Falls into the break with a commanding, 38-12 lead.
“We need to create players all around our team that have a shooter’s mentality and can shoot from anywhere,” said Groen after his team improved to 3-0 overall. “Those were big hits for us in the first half and hopefully can be something to build on later.”
Kennedy tried to stage a comeback in the third quarter as Cedar Falls’ offense cooled off, bringing the score back to 45-26.
“We need to work on coming out of the second half with more energy to keep the momentum going,” said Groen. “We got away from the high energy we had in the first half for a little bit in the third quarter.”
The Tigers regrouped in the final eight minutes behind the abilities of wing player Ayana Barney. Barney scored nine of her team’s final 16 points as Cedar Falls put the finishing touches on the 19-point victory.
“Anaya does well on the court to do the little things,” said Groen of his sophomore, who finished with 12 points. “She does a lot of things that go unnoticed that add up throughout a game.”
Emerson Green led the Tigers with 13 points, while Albaugh added 12 and Godfrey eight.
Cedar Falls will put its unbeaten record on the line Friday against undefeated metro rival Waterloo West in the Tigers’ gymnasium.
Cedar Falls 54, C.R. Kennedy 35
CEDAR FALLS (3-0, 2-0) — Sarah Albaugh 4 0-0 12, Anaya Barney 5 2-3 12 , Emerson Green 2 7-8 13, McKenna Gleason 2 0-0 4, Lexie Godfrey 3 0-0 8, Madison Hurley 0 0-0 0, Akacia Brown 1 0-0 2 , Morgan Sterett 0 0-0 0, Tjaden Petersen 1 0-0 3, Skylar Boerhave 0 0-0 0, Emmey Sherbon 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-11 54.
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY (0-4, 0-2) — Camryn Ray 2 3-4 8, Madison Friauf 2 1-2 5, Lauryn Vaske 0 0-0 0, Audie Alpera 4 0-0 8, Laila Sain 1 2-2 5, Sadie Powell 2 1-2 5, Carlee Smith 1 2-2 4, Kendal Runels 0 0-0 0, Ella Cadenhead 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-14 35.
C.R. Kennedy 3 9 14 9 — 35
Cedar Falls 13 25 7 9 — 54
3-point goals — Cedar Falls 8 (Albaugh 4, Petersen 1, Green 1, Godfrey 2). Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2 (Sain 1, Ray 1). Total fouls — Cedar Falls 11, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12. Fouled out — none.
