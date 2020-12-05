Prep girls' basketball: Cedar Falls shines in long-awaited debut

CRESCO -- The wait was worth it for Cedar Falls.
The Tigers opened their season with a convincing 78-16 win over Crestwood on Saturday night.
Cedar Falls’ defense didn’t allow a point until the second quarter, while UNI recruit Anaya Barney’s 16 points paced the Tigers. Grace Knutson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and added 12 points for Cedar Falls.
“We’ve been practicing against each other not for almost a month and not sure if we were going to get on the court before Christmas,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “It was to get on the court see what we need to work on and compete against somebody other than ourselves.”
Girls’ basketball
CEDAR FALLS 78, CRESTWOOD 16
CEDAR FALLS (1-0) – Sarah Albaugh 3 0-1 6, Anaya Barney 8 0-0 16, Grace Knutson 5 0-2 12, Anna Sandvold 2 0-0 4, Sydney Remmert 4 0-0 9, Jasmine Barney 4 2-2 10, Taylor Ubanek 1 0-0 2, Morgan Linck 1 0-0 2, Lauren Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Maggie Schuring 3 0-0 7, Kayla Hurley 2 1-2 6, Averie Bear 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 3-7 78.
CRESTWOOD (0-3) – Kaylee Ollendieck 2 2-4 6, Britain Ferrie 3 0-0 6, Amelia Nelson 2 0-0 4, Olivia Ollendieck 0 0-0 0, Brylee Ruppert 0 0-0 0, Madison Ollendieck 0 0-0 0, Paetyn Blockhus 0 0-0 0, Kassandra Kruse 0 0-0 0, Kayla Birdd 0 0-0 0, Trystin Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-4 16.
Cedar Falls;16;16;25;21 -- 78
Crestwood;0;6;6;4 – 16
3-point goals – Cedar Falls 5 (Knutson 2, Remmert, Schuring, Hurley). Crestwood 0.
