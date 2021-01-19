Prep girls' basketball: Cedar Falls gets back on track, cruises past 4A No. 9 Xavier

CEDAR FALLS – Anaya Barney’s voice on defense was heard before the sound of the basketball swishing through the net on her jump shot Tuesday night.
Cedar Falls’ lone senior was once again brilliant on both ends of the court and a variety of Tigers made contributions of their own during a convincing 78-48 win over Class 4A’s No. 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Barney often called out screens and directed traffic on defense, while she knocked down 13 of 17 shots on offense with four 3-pointers as part of a 32-point game. The Tigers’ veteran credited the example shown by leaders that have come before her within this successful program as the map she now carries for her younger teammates.
“It’s been pretty easy for me to step up into that role after having those role-models ahead of me,” Barney said. “I think it’s really awesome when we’re able to bring a lot of energy on both sides of the court. Our defensive energy brings a lot of energy to the offensive side of things.”
Beyond her playmaking on offense, Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen appreciates the guidance Barney has added to the defense.
“I don’t think you could ever say enough about communication, especially on the defensive end,” Groen said. “When you have someone that’s constantly helping and directing people and letting them know where they need to go, it just makes the team a much better team.
“She (Barney) is always doing that and she knows where she needs to be and what she needs to be doing, and what the other teammates need to be doing.”
On the heels of surrendering 86 points to an Iowa City West team that shot lights to snap a five game win streak, Class 5A’s No. 4 Cedar Falls (10-2, 4-1) shut down Xavier during a 9-0 run to start the game. The Tigers’ offense erupted for 23 points in each of the first two quarters as they quickly built on their early advantage.
Barney crossed over defenders and found paths to the basket late in the first quarter before knocking down an open 3 while stationed three feet beyond the arc. She then banked in a 3-pointer near the logo well in advance of the quarter buzzer.
Barney has lead the sixth-ranked Tigers to an 8-1 start while averaging 24.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
One game removed from becoming her school’s all-time made 3-point leader on Friday, Barney had 24 points by halftime. She also found teammates for at least four additional 3-pointers as the Tigers had five players combine to knock down 11 treys.
“There’s going to be people open on the perimeter, whether they’re digging in or double teaming (against Barney),” Groen said. “It’s just being able to find that person on the perimeter and then get them the ball and knocking down shots. As a whole, I thought we did a good job of hitting those outside shots.”
Freshman Grace Knutson’s accuracy out of the corner translated into four 3-pointers as part of a 14-point game. Sarah Albaugh hit a 3 and finished with 12 points, while Sydney Remmert and Anna Sandvold also connected from distance.
“It’s really awesome when my shot is falling, but I like it even more when my teammates’ shots are falling,” Barney said. “I think it’s a lot more exciting because everybody is getting into things.”
For Cedar Falls, a challenging month of seven ranked opponents out of eight games continues Friday with a rematch at a No. 3 Waterloo West team that won its Dec. 18 encounter with the Tigers in overtime. Entering Christmas break, Groen listed off the upcoming January schedule and saw his players’ eyes get big.
“I think they’ve done a great job of coming out and competing and playing in those games,” Groen said. “We still have three big games left in the month of January before we hit February and we really need to be able to compete.”
Cedar Falls 78, Xavier 48
XAVIER (6-5, 3-5)—Aree Beckmann 4-11 1-1 10, Maya Karl 1-5 0-0 2, Alexis Beier 2-9 2-4 7, Madison Steger 1-5 4-4 6, Lexi Turner 2-3 3-3 7, Brielle Bastian 0-0 0-0 0, Kyla Mason 5-7 0-0 10, Emma Arnold 0-3 0-0 0, Ali Schuchmann 3-4 0-0 6, Ava Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 10-12 48.
CEDAR FALLS (10-2, 4-1)—Sarah Albaugh 4-8 3-3 12, Anaya Barney 13-17 2-2 32, Grace Knutson 5-8 0-0 14, Sydney Remmert 2-5 2-4 7, Jasmine Barney 1-3 2-4 4, Morgan Linck 1-4 0-0 2, Maggie Schuring 1-1 0-0 2, Anna Sandvold 2-5 0-0 5, Kayla Hurley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 9-13 78.