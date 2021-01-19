Prep girls' basketball: Cedar Falls gets back on track, cruises past 4A No. 9 Xavier

“She (Barney) is always doing that and she knows where she needs to be and what she needs to be doing, and what the other teammates need to be doing.”

On the heels of surrendering 86 points to an Iowa City West team that shot lights to snap a five game win streak, Class 5A’s No. 4 Cedar Falls (10-2, 4-1) shut down Xavier during a 9-0 run to start the game. The Tigers’ offense erupted for 23 points in each of the first two quarters as they quickly built on their early advantage.

Barney crossed over defenders and found paths to the basket late in the first quarter before knocking down an open 3 while stationed three feet beyond the arc. She then banked in a 3-pointer near the logo well in advance of the quarter buzzer.

+3 Cedar Falls' Barney a leader on and off the court Barney has lead the sixth-ranked Tigers to an 8-1 start while averaging 24.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

One game removed from becoming her school’s all-time made 3-point leader on Friday, Barney had 24 points by halftime. She also found teammates for at least four additional 3-pointers as the Tigers had five players combine to knock down 11 treys.

“There’s going to be people open on the perimeter, whether they’re digging in or double teaming (against Barney),” Groen said. “It’s just being able to find that person on the perimeter and then get them the ball and knocking down shots. As a whole, I thought we did a good job of hitting those outside shots.”