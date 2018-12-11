WATERLOO -- To beat the best, you have to be at your best from start to finish.
For all but a handful of minutes during Tuesday night's battle with 11th-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington, Waterloo West's girls' basketball team held its own.
The Wahawks took a 16-15 lead after the opening eight minutes with Na'Tracia Ceaser popping in a long-range 3-pointer at the buzzer.
But the opening minutes of the second quarter were a different story as the Warriors went on a 9-0 run and rode it to a 63-50 Mississippi Valley Conference win.
"Hey, Washington came out full strength and they are a very excellent basketball team," West coach Tony Pappas said. "We have had a rough start to the season playing a lot of ranked teams but we have battled hard. We just have not been able to handle the other teams' early runs and we have got to get better."
After Washington's second-quarter surge, Jada Draine knocked down a 3-pointer to keep the Wahawks close, but the Warriors answered with three treys in a row.
The third period was a duplicate of the second as Washington opened with a 20-6 run.
"It is really frustrating the way that second quarter went," Ceaser said. "We knew they were a good shooting team and we just did not respond well when they made their run.
"We have to be like them and have all five players on the court contributing," Ceaser said. "All five players matter in this game and all five have to do their part, not just one or two. We will learn from this and not get down on ourselves. We just have to keep playing hard."
Junior guard Lauren Conrey chipped in eight points over the final eight minutes to finish with 14.
"We have to give Washington credit, they are one of the best shooting teams in the state," Pappas said. "We played them hard and we have a lot of games yet that we can win. We need to handle the ball a little better and make plays."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.