WATERLOO — Waterloo East had crosstown rival Waterloo West shaken early.
But a veteran Wahawk squad settled down, turned up the dial on its half-court defense and ran past a young Trojan squad en route to a 78-53 victory at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium Tuesday in the boys’ basketball regular-season opener for both squads.
“They had our number ... they caught us off guard early,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “They came out in that box-and-one and we were jittery.
“We were going to be jittery because it was a rivalry game the first game out, and I expected that coming in, but I knew we had to get through that first and even a little of the second quarter and then we’d be fine.”
East hit its first shot of the game, a Dylan Reyes 3-pointer, and led by as many as seven points and 14-10 after one quarter as its defense forced West to shoot just 4 of 17 in the opening eight minutes.
The Trojans pushed that lead back to seven at 17-10 to open the second quarter, but the Wahawks’ half-court pressure defense began to create turnovers and fast-break layups.
Gradually, West pulled back into the game and an Amar Kuljuhovic hook shot in the paint with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the half put the Wahawks ahead for good at 27-25.
Twelve of West’s 27-second-quarter points came off steals and layups, including two 3-point plays.
“I thought the effort was really, really good,” East coach Steve McGraw said. “I was pleased with the effort. We’ve got a lot of young kids out there that I think will continue to get better.
“West’s quickness and their length bothered us and we tried to make some passes that were ill-advised and obviously they turned into points.”
West led 37-32 at the half and DeQuavion Walker took over in the second half for the Wahawks when he scored 15 of his game-high 26 points. West outscored East, 41-21 over the final two quarters as the Wahawks again used a strong defensive effort to create offense.
“We want to be a great defensive team this season,” Berinobis said. “That is what we are really putting our hat on. We want to be the best team in the state this year on defense. That is my goal and that is our team’s goal.”
Jaden Keller added 16 points and Antonio Alexander Jr. had 12 points and 11 boards for West.
“Antonio was really good on the boards tonight, and I thought DaQuavion had a special night,” Berinobis said.
The Trojans had three players in double figures with Kjuan Owens leading the way with 13 off the bench. Ramir Scott had 11 and Reyes 10.
“I think we will learn from this game,” McGraw added. “Nobody likes to lose, but we made progress tonight.”
West 78, East 53
WATERLOO WEST (1-0) — DaQuavion Walker 9-17 6-7 26, Michael Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Caleb Haeg 3-7 2-2 8, Isaiah Johnson 1-9 0-0 2, Jaden Keller 7-12 2-5 16, Amar Kuljuhovic 2-4 2-2 6, Mondre Lagow 0-1 0-0 0, Antonio Alexander Jr. 5-7 2-6 12, Mitch Fordyce 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Fordyce 0-0 0-0 0, Colby Adams 0-0 2-2 2, Markyse Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Shuntavis Wortham 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Ewell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-63 16-24 78.
WATERLOO EAST (0-1) — Ahkil Muhammad 1-2 0-0 2, DJ Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Ramir Scott 4-14 0-0 11, Dylan Reyes 3-7 0-0 10, Martez Wiggley 2-4 0-0 4, Brian Keene 2-3 1-2 5, Kjuan Owens 6-6 1-2 13, DJ Rambus 0-2 0-0 0, Craig Willingham 0-0 0-0 0, Dayton Bruce 2-3 0-0 5, Damari Graves 1-2 0-1 2, Shakor Wright 0-1 1-2 1, Damon Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 3-7 53.
Wat. West 10 27 16 25 — 78
Wat. East 14 18 9 12 — 53
3-point goals — West 2 (Walker 2). East 4 (Reyes 3, Scott). Total fouls — West 15, East 23. Fouled out — none.
