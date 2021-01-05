Prep boys' basketball: Waterloo West pulls away from rival East

West patiently held the ball on its next possession, Luke Fordyce knocked down an open 3-pointer, and the Wahawks recovered.

Center Amar Kuljuhovic used a vast array of post moves – taking advantage of an East team that often didn’t send an extra defender – to lead West with a game-high 23 points on 8 of 16 shooting with makes on all seven free throw attempts.

“I haven’t seen a kid like Amar in a long time because nobody plays in the post,” Berinobis said. “His moves aren’t normal moves. He gets to where he wants and he makes shots. He did some things off the dribble tonight that I thought were pretty impressive.”

Wahawk point guard Colby Adams combined lock-down, on-ball defense with a pair of baskets through contact and a 3-pointer as part of a 15-point game. West’s Shuntavis Wortham and Keishaun Pendleton combined for 15 points off the bench.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

West’s offense was complemented by a defense that held East to 19 points over the middle two quarters and took advantage of 10 turnovers over that stretch.

“The one thing that coach told us was to keep our composure and do the little things right on defense,” Kuljuhovic said. “I think that coming out of break and that showed on the court. … We do a lot of talking and we practice defense every day.”