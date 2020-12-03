Prep boys' basketball: Waterloo West, Columbus begin new season

WATERLOO – While some schools within his Mississippi Valley Conference are still waiting to tip off, Waterloo West coach Cliff Berinobis was grateful that his team had an opportunity to compete during Thursday’s night’s season opener.
“These guys, this means a lot to them,” Berinobis said. “They couldn’t wait. They were ready to play tonight.”
West showcased Class 4A depth and skill during a convincing 59-29 win over Class 2A’s Waterloo Columbus inside the Sailors’ Oppold Gymnasium.
Taking the court for the first time with words such as “unity” and “equality” on the front of their long-sleeved warm-up shirts and “be the change” on the back, West already looks the part of the cohesive group.
The starting five’s first six baskets were assisted and the Wahawks used five quick passes over the final eight seconds of the first quarter with Shuntavis Wortham finding Sam Moore for a layup that resulted in a 25-2 lead.
Columbus turned the ball over 14 times in the first half against West’s defense and the Wahawks built a 42-7 lead by intermission before playing reserves for the majority of the second half. The victory showcased talent from a next wave of players following the graduation of a large senior class that finished one shot shy of a trip to state last spring.
“These guys have patiently waited for their time,” Berinobis said. “They may not be as athletic as some of those guys that we had in the past, but their knowledge of the game – they’ve really spent a lot of time understanding the game. They were making good decisions.”
West center Amar Kuljuhovic – the returning player that saw the most court time last season – finished with a game-high 13 points. He knocked down a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer on his first shot and added a handful of baskets inside.
Kuljuhovic pointed out there’s still plenty for him and his teammates to learn, starting with better communication on defense.
“The defense is probably the best thing for us,” Kuljuhovic said. “We’ve got to improve defensive every day.”
Columbus managed just 11 shots in the first half before finding some success against West’s reserves in the final two quarters. Joseph Haag led the Sailors with nine points and Carter Gallagher added seven.
West had 11 different players reach the scoring column and knocked down nine 3-pointers, led by three from Keishaun Pendleton.
“First half they showed their dominance with the size, the physicality,” Columbus coach Dru Robinson said, addressing the test his team faced on opening night. “We’re trying to match that and it’s kind of tough. In the second half we came out just trying to up the tempo and get more comfortable and run our stuff.”
The Sailors’ coach mentioned playing with more focus as the key to cutting down on turnovers. Columbus will begin league play Friday night at Denver.
“We’ve got to attack with a purpose,” Robinson said. “A lot of times we’re dribbling side to side and not really forcing the issue.”
Berinobis respected the Sailors’ willingness to test themselves early against a 4A school.
“Hats off to Coach Dru and their kids,” Berinobis said. “They played hard. They’re physical. I like what I saw out of their effort as well.”
For West’s new wave of players finally seeing varsity minutes, this game provided a promising starting point.
“Most of these guys learned from the last year’s group,” Kuljuhovic said. “We didn’t get to play as much, but we learned.”
West 59, Columbus 29
WATERLOO WEST (1-0) — Colby Adams 1-3 0-0 3, Michael Robinson Jr. 2-2 0-0 6, Luke Fordyce 2-4 0-0 5, Mitch Fordyce 1-1 1-2 3, Amar Kuljuhovic 6-12 0-1 13, Sam Moore 3-3 0-4 6, Shuntavis 2-8 3-3 7, Keishaun Pendleton 3-6 0-0 9, Da’Vontay Betancourt 1-3 0-1 2, Dylan Peverill 0-0 0-0 0, Jaxson Hoppes 1-2 0-0 3, Blaine Zikuda 1-1 0-2, 2, Saheed Pryce 0-2 0-0 0, Jaylen Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 4-13 59.
COLUMBUS (0-1) — Carter Gallagher 3-7 1-3 7, Alex Buser 1-3 0-0 2, Ben Trost 2-7 0-0 5, Dallas Westhoff 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph Haag 4-4 1-1 9, Patrick Steele 0-3 0-0 0, Caden Hartz 2-2 0-0 4, Josh Merrifield 1-3 0-0 2, Alex Feldmann 0-0 0-0 0, George Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-30 2-4 29.
West 25 17 10 7 — 59
Columbus 2 5 11 11 — 29
3-point goals — West 9 (Pendleton 3, Robinson Jr. 2, Adams, L. Fordyce, Kuljuhovic, Hoppes, Columbus 1 (Trost). Total fouls — West 10, Columbus 11. Fouled out — Westhoff.
