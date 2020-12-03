Prep boys' basketball: Waterloo West, Columbus begin new season

“These guys have patiently waited for their time,” Berinobis said. “They may not be as athletic as some of those guys that we had in the past, but their knowledge of the game – they’ve really spent a lot of time understanding the game. They were making good decisions.”

West center Amar Kuljuhovic – the returning player that saw the most court time last season – finished with a game-high 13 points. He knocked down a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer on his first shot and added a handful of baskets inside.

Kuljuhovic pointed out there’s still plenty for him and his teammates to learn, starting with better communication on defense.

“The defense is probably the best thing for us,” Kuljuhovic said. “We’ve got to improve defensive every day.”

Columbus managed just 11 shots in the first half before finding some success against West’s reserves in the final two quarters. Joseph Haag led the Sailors with nine points and Carter Gallagher added seven.

West had 11 different players reach the scoring column and knocked down nine 3-pointers, led by three from Keishaun Pendleton.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}