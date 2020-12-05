 Skip to main content
Prep boys' basketball: Waterloo Christian secures season's first win over Riceville
Prep boys' basketball: Waterloo Christian secures season's first win over Riceville

RICEVILLE -- Freshman Drew Wagner scored 17 points with 12 rebounds as Waterloo Christian secured a 54-39 Friday night win over Riceville.

Waterloo Christian entered the fourth quarter with a 31-29 lead before outscoring Riceville 23-10 over the final eight minutes.

Aaron Zwack knocked down eight free throws and finished with 11 points, while Bryce Adams added 10 points for a balanced Waterloo Christian attack. The Regents leveled their record to 1-1.

