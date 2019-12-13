CEDAR FALLS -- Spectators whipped their heads back and forth.
Waterloo West and Bolingbrook basketball players zipped up and down the court during a frenetic and entertaining start to this weekend’s third annual Jerry Slykhuis Basketball Showcase.
West and suburban Chicago’s perennial power traded leads five times midway through the fourth quarter on aggressive drives to the rim over a 42-second sequence. Bolingbrook ultimately executed better down the stretch, scoring seven of the game’s final nine points to edge the Wahawks, 72-70.
In the Friday nightcap, Cedar Falls junior Landon Wolf poured in 20 first-half points and finished with 30 in his second varsity game, lifting the Tigers to a decisive 69-52 victory over Missouri’s Summit Christian Academy.
West revealed resilience, rallying from down 10 after the first quarter and playing the entire second half without an important glue guy in starter Jaden Keller, who left with an ankle injury and did not return.
“At the end of the day I thought our kids played hard,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “They kind of make you play helter-skelter. They were playing superglue defense so we had to go more off the dribble.”
Elon University commit Darius Burford scored Bolingbrook’s first 13 points with his steal and dunk preceding a steal and dunk from Kai Evans during a first quarter in which the Raiders constructed a 10-point lead. Evans finished with 26 points and Burford 19, yet West used a balanced quartet of scorers to recover and cut the deficit to three by halftime.
“We’re pretty quick, but a couple guys on that team are faster than we have,” Berinobis said. “Burford is one of them. He gets out and he’s pretty fast."
Point guard DaQuavion Walker led the Wahawks with 18 points, making contributions in every quarter, while Isaiah Johnson knocked down three of his four 3-pointers in the second quarter of a 16-point game. Antonio Alexander scored 15 off the drive. Caleb Haag came to life with 15 points during a second half in which the Wahawks pulled even four times before taking a 68-65 lead on his emphatic dunk.
Turnovers and fouls allowed Bolingbrook to respond with a six-point, go-ahead run. West's Alexander scored a quick layup with 10 seconds left, cutting the deficit to one. The Wahawks had the last shot down two, but Haag’s runner in the paint missed, as did a putback attempt at the buzzer.
“We hung in there,” Berinobis said. “Third game, we’re not going to push the panic button.”
In the finale, Cedar Falls showed growth following its 24-point season-opening loss to West.
Landon Wolf -- whose older brother Logan was the senior lead scorer on last year’s state championship team -- quickly found his shooting touch. Wolf hit four 3-pointers in the first half and scored at multiple levels with his six field goals inside the arc matching his six treys.
“As a junior coming in right away, and to have that type of shooter’s mentality is a pretty special trait,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “He had one heck of a night, and we expect a lot more out of him throughout the year.”
A leader on an undefeated sophomore team last season, Wolf showed poise when he received the ball in space. He quickly credited teammates for the role they played in his breakthrough game.
“I’ve got great teammates just getting me the ball,” Wolf said. “It’s not really just me, it’s my teammates helping me out.
“We were just looking to find the open man and get a better shot than what we had before, make the extra pass.”
Wolf also got into the passing act, advancing the ball to junior center Chase Courbat in traffic before the Tigers’ big man finished with an impressive spin-move and one-handed slam in the second half.
In total, nine Tigers reached the scoring column. Jared Gerdes hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Summit Christian, but Cedar Falls held a comfortable lead throughout this game.
“What I was very proud of tonight was our effort,” Schultz said. “I thought the mistakes we made were at least going hard, and they were doing it in the right type of way. That was good to see the energy and a little more rhythm tonight.”
Wolf said the season-opening loss to West served as a wake-up call for his team.
“We were ready to bounce back,” Wolf pointed out. “Our seniors stepped up, they’re leading us in practice and the intensity is a lot higher in practice.”
