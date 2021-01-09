Prep boys' basketball: Prairie outscores Waterloo East

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Waterloo East knocked down 16 of 42 shots from the field, but was unable to keep pace with Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday night during an 80-43 defeat.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
East finished just 8 of 22 from the free throw line and shot 3 of 13 from beyond the arc.
Shakur Wright led a balanced East scoring attack with 13 points. Ra'mir Scott added eight.
WATERLOO EAST -- Ra'Mir Scott 8, Dayton Bruce 0, JaQuio Harrington 2, DJ Holmes 1, Shakur Wright 13, Brian Keene 2, Kobe Allen 4, Brock Kiewiet 3, Jamaruryus Bradford-Games 3, Martez Wiggley 0, DJ Rambus 5, Kewone Jones 2.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today