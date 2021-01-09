 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep boys' basketball: Prairie outscores Waterloo East
0 comments
top story
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Prep boys' basketball: Prairie outscores Waterloo East

{{featured_button_text}}
prep-logo-waterloo-east.jpg

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Waterloo East knocked down 16 of 42 shots from the field, but was unable to keep pace with Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday night during an 80-43 defeat.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

East finished just 8 of 22 from the free throw line and shot 3 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Shakur Wright led a balanced East scoring attack with 13 points. Ra'mir Scott added eight.

WATERLOO EAST -- Ra'Mir Scott 8, Dayton Bruce 0, JaQuio Harrington 2, DJ Holmes 1, Shakur Wright 13, Brian Keene 2, Kobe Allen 4, Brock Kiewiet 3, Jamaruryus Bradford-Games 3, Martez Wiggley 0, DJ Rambus 5, Kewone Jones 2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News