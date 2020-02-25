You are the owner of this article.
Prep boys' basketball: No. 2 North Linn pulls away from DNH in district final
BOYS' DISTRICT BASKETBALL

Prep boys' basketball: No. 2 North Linn pulls away from DNH in district final

INDEPENDENCE – Second-ranked North Linn used a 10-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to pull away from Dike-New Hartford and win a Class 2A, District 6 final, 79-73 over Dike-New Hartford Tuesday.

It was a 64-64 game with under four minutes to go when the Lynx (23-0) went on its 10-0 run. Austin Miller had an and-one off a lob play, Austin Hilmer followed with two free throws, Miller scored on a putback and Dylan Kurt hit a 3-pointer that put it out of reach with 1:23 to go.

“We did a lot of things wrong,” North Linn Co-Coach Mike Hilmer said. “But we did a lot of things right.”

North Linn has now won 49 in in a row and 104 of its last 106 games.

North Linn (23-0) continues to defend its Class 2A state championship, drawing Forest City (16-7) in a Saturday night substate final at Cedar Falls.

“Really similar,” North Linn’s Austin Hilmer said. “But it was a lot different this year because we needed guys to step up who haven’t been in big games before. All those guys did great things. That’s good.”

The Wolverines (18-5) led by seven in the second quarter, but the Lynx closed the half on a 10-0 run to lead 40-37 at halftime.

Dane Fuller had 22 to lead DNH. A.J. Wegener added 20 and Parker Kiewiet chipped in 11. North Linn was led by Hilmer’s 32, while Miller added 27 points and 15 rebounds.

Dike-New Hartford

North Linn 79, Dike-New Hartford 73

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (73) --  Derek Kinney 0-3 0-0 0, Parker Kiewiet 5-9 0-0 11, Drew Sonnenberg 1-2 0-0 2, A.J. Wegener 8-14 4-6 20, Dane Fuller 11-18 0-0 22, Zak Wauters 4-6 1-1 13, Nathan Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Landen Sullivan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-57 5-7 73.

NORTH LINN (79) -- Dylan Kurt 3-10 0-0 9, Cade Haughenbury 2-3 1-1 5, Austin Miller 9-16 9-15 27, Austin Hilmer 11-20 7-7 32, Gunner Vanourney 0-0 0-0 0, Tate Haughenbury 0-0 0-0 0, Kaleb Kurt 2-2 0-2 4, Parker Bechen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-52 17-25 79.

Halftime – North Linn 40, Dike-New Hartford 37. 3-point goals – Dike-New Hartford 6-20 (Kinney 0-3, Kiewiet 1-4, Wegener 0-1, Fuller 0-4, Wauters 4-6, Moore 1-2), North Linn 6-16 (D. Kurt 3-9, Hilmer 3-7). Rebounds – Dike-New Hartford 23 (Kiewiet 9), North Linn 30 (Miller 15). Total fouls – Dike-New Hartford 18, North Linn 11. Fouled out – None. Turnovers – Dike-New Hartford 10, North Linn 11.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

