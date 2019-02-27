A pair of boys' basketball standouts from Cedar Falls High and one from Waterloo East have been named first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference.
Seniors Logan Wolf and Jackson Frericks made the top team in the Mississippi Division after leading the defending state champion Tigers to an 18-3 regular season and a return trip to the Class 4A state tournament. East guard Tyrese Nickelson, widely regarded as one of the top guards in the state, is also on the Mississippi Division first team.
Wolf is Cedar Falls' leading scorer at 15.3 points per game. He has converted 54 percent of his field goal attempts and also leads the Tigers in free throws and attempts, assists (97) and steals (35) while chipping in 4.7 rebounds per contest.
Frericks has converted 53.4 percent of his field goals, including 41 percent from 3-point range, and averages 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Nickelson ranks sixth in Class 4A with his 24.1 ppg scoring average. He led the Trojans in free throws and attempts (131-160, 81.9 percent), rebounds (5.8 per game) and assists (2.7).
Five other metro players earned second-team all-MVC honors. For Cedar Falls, junior Josh Ollendieck (11.1 ppg) and senior Jack Campbell (8.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg) were recognized, as was East's Ramon Harrington (9.8 ppg).
Waterloo West's Isaiah Johnson and Caleb Haag are on the Valley Division second team. Haag led the Wahawks in scoring at 12.5 points per game and hit 53.6 percent of his shots. Johnson contributed 11.3 points per game and shot 41.8 percent from 3-point range.
