WATERLOO — Tyrese Nickelson poured everything he had into a masterful performance that ended in tears.
Waterloo East’s senior scored seven points in the final 24 seconds of overtime to extend a Tuesday night Mississippi Valley Conference barnburner an extra period, before watching from the bench with 47 points and five fouls as his teammates battled until the final second of an 85-84 double-overtime loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
“Tyrese is unbelievable,” Kennedy coach Jon McKowen said afterward. “He can shoot it, he can drive it, he finishes, he shares it. We threw everybody at him.
“This is not an easy place to play. Their kids play hard. They play with energy and enthusiasm and they have one of the best players in the conference, one of the best players in the state.”
Kennedy senior Zachary Drahos revealed some mental fortitude of his own. After missing an open 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won the game in regulation, Drahos drew a shooting foul with the score tied and two seconds remaining in the second overtime period. His first free throw missed, the second connected, and a half-court heave by East missed its mark as time expired.
“Being able to make that free throw after having some tough turnovers in overtime, missing the shot, that’s a tough kid,” McKowen said of Drahos, who worked his way into the starting lineup after tearing his ACL in late February.
East (4-1) and Kennedy (2-1) traded blows throughout this intense contest. The Cougars overcame a 10-point deficit with four 3-pointers in the second quarter before the lead changed hands six times within a fourth quarter that ended in its third tie.
Tavious Jenkins blocked a shot off a drive and Nickelson found Ramir Scott for a layup to tie score at 62 with 40 seconds left in regulation. Kennedy then played for the final shot and Drahos’ open look didn’t fall.
Virtually unstoppable off the dribble, pulling up for 3-pointers and drawing fouls off the drive, Nickelson worked his magic in the final minute of the first overtime period.
With East trailing by five and 24 seconds remaining, Nickelson banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key and converted a free throw for a four-point play. Nickelson then worked the clock down after Kennedy’s Tyler Andrews hit a pair of free throws and beat the buzzer with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer that sent the gym into pandemonium.
“My mom always tells me big players make big plays,” said Nickelson, who made eight 3-pointers and 13 of 15 free throws. “I just kept that in my head and went from there.”
One game removed from earning his 500th career win at East, McGraw gave his star player high praise.
“He’s unbelievable,” East’s Hall of Fame coach said. “In my opinion, he’s the best player in Iowa. I wouldn’t trade him for anybody. That’s how much I think of him.”
Andrews — who made 15 of 16 free throws and carried Kennedy with 17 of his 28 points in the four quarter or later — made a crucial defensive play on East’s first possession in double-overtime. He stepped in front of Nickelson under the hoop for a charge that caused East’s standout to foul out.
Down eight without their leading scorer, the Trojans still fought back.
Ramon Harrington hit a 3-pointer, Scott scored off a steal and later converted a game-tying 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining. That’s when Kennedy’s Drahos drew a shooting foul off a press break and made his second free throw.
“I’m real proud of our kids,” McGraw said. “They fought and battled, especially when Nickelson went out with fouls. I can’t say more than I’m proud of them. Kennedy is a good team. I think we’re going to be a good team. I think this will help us.
“It forced some of them to either roll over or make plays, and some of them made plays. That’s what we’ve been after them to do. We can’t rely on Tyrese all the time.”
Reflecting on the game, Nickelson spoke with pride about the manner in which his teammates had his back.
“I think everybody on this team is valuable,” he said. “I can’t do it by myself. They come to practice with me, they work hard with me every day. I think they did a big job stepping up.”
Both Nickelson and McGraw are positive East will be able to learn from this game and grow.
“It won’t do nothing but make us stronger as a team,” Nickelson said. “I dropped a couple tears today, we’ll come back tomorrow and work hard.”
Kennedy 85, East 84, 2 OTs
KENNEDY (2-1) — Trey Sheets 4-7 3-4 13, Zachary Drahos 2-5 4-5 8, Tyler Andrews 6-12 15-16 28, Jack Wetzel 8-13 6-7 27, Benjamin Koester 0-1 0-0 0, Grant Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Michael Gallagher 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Schlaak 1-2 3-4 6, Cole Werling 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-42 30-37 85.
EAST (4-1) — Tyrese Nickelson 13-25 13-15 47, Ramir Scott 4-12 0-0 9, Ramon Harrington 3-6 1-3 9, Jordan Wise 2-3 1-2 5, Trevion Labeaux 3-6 0-0 6, Tavious Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Davon Higgins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 15-22 84.
C.R. Kennedy 15 16 15 16 14 11 — 85
Wat. East 18 13 14 17 14 10 — 84
3-point goals — Kennedy 9 (Wetzel 5, Sheets 2, Andrews, Griffin), East 11 (Nickelson 8, Harrington 2, Scott). Total fouls — Kennedy 26, East 27. Fouled out — Nickelson, Wise.
