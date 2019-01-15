GILBERTVILLE -- Don Bosco point guard Jack Kelley competed like a greyhound chasing a rabbit during Tuesday night’s Iowa Star Conference showdown with Janesville.
The Dons’ senior point guard made all five of his second-half field goal attempts and finished with a game-high 30 points. His teammates then converted all nine of their fourth-quarter free throw opportunities to cap Don Bosco’s thrilling, 68-65 come-from-behind home victory.
In total, Kelley shot 10-for-13 from the field with four 3-pointers. His jumper and passing helped Don Bosco (10-3, 8-2 Iowa Star) overcome an eight-point deficit early in the second quarter. Kelley then dug the Dons out of an 11-point hole early in the third when he scored off his steal, knocked down a set 3-pointer and dished to Luke Becker for a layup during an 11-0 run.
“I don’t really think anybody likes that,” Kelley said of the chase. “But I know this year’s team is built for that. We’ve had some games where we’ve had to come back. We know what we’re capable of.”
Facing an unselfish Janesville team (12-3, 7-2) filled with skilled bigs, Don Bosco lost its composure at the end of the first half after Kelley exited with two fouls.
The trio of Caden Conrad (22 points), Spencer Hoff (18) and Codey Hicks (14) were all valuable scorers during a 24-point second quarter in which the Wildcats took a 39-30 halftime lead. Hoff scored inside to open the third before Kelley brought Don Bosco back.
Neither team led by more than three points in a back-and-forth final quarter. Don Bosco played a key two-minute stretch without Kelley after he picked up a fourth foul and injured his hip on a blocking call with 5:57 remaining.
The finish was frenetic.
Leading 63-62, Janesville missed a pair of free throws with 55 seconds left. Zach Huff scored in the paint to give Don Bosco the lead on the ensuing possession.
A spin move inside by Hoff put Janesville back up with 25 seconds to play, but Huff got to the free throw line and regained the Dons' lead, 66-65, with 13.6 seconds left. Huff then rebounded Janesville’s final miss and set the final score at the line.
“They’re a great team,” Huff said of Janesville, after he scored eight key fourth-quarter points. “They’re huge compared to us. We’re not very big, so we had to stick together, play as a team and work together to keep them off the boards.”
Don Bosco’s Kendall Becker, Luke Becker and Mason Denton were among the key players inside who had to try and hold their own. Lewis Havel also was clutch for the Dons with a traditional three-point play and a pair of free throws in the final stanza.
“The leadership on the court goes way past me,” Kelley said. “I’ve been on this team for four years now playing varsity, but it’s that next man up mentality.”
Added Don Bosco coach Nate Kellogg, “We hammered in the locker room after the game that if tonight isn’t your night, your night is coming.”
Janesville finished the game 18 of 26 from the free throw line, while Don Bosco was 15 of 16 from the stripe.
A competitive Iowa Star North remains up for grabs. Don Bosco has now swept Janesville, but lost twice to Dunkerton. If Janesville picks up a second win over Dunkerton in its finale, the three schools will likely finish tied atop the standings.
“I told the guys not to hang their heads because we played well enough to win,” Janesville coach Joseph McKenna said. “We’re not done and we still have our chips in the conference title race. We’re a confident group, but this one hurts because we felt like we could have got the job done.”
Kellogg was the coach who felt like his team let one get away during an overtime loss on its home court to Dunkerton last week.
“We’ve kind of been harping on the kids, ‘Who are we?’” Kellogg said. “Are we a good team or are we OK?
“Our kids bounced back (against Janesville). They’re resilient. This is a game that was going to tell us a lot about our guys, and our guys stepped up to the challenge.”
