CEDAR FALLS — It was boys’ night out for basketball in the metro area, as the annual jamboree kicked off the new season with eight area teams getting the chance to show off their skills.
The host Cedar Falls Tigers are looking for new weapons as they graduated four seniors from last year’s state championship team, and head coach Ryan Schultz liked what he saw during the Tigers’ 34-8 victory over Waterloo Columbus.
“It was good to get out here with the new guys and try to see where we are at right now,” said Schultz. “It was good to get everyone on the floor and get the experience under the lights they will need. “e have a lot of height we can put on the floor and I am very excited about the different weapons we have this year. We should be okay when we go for good and I was very happy with the way the guys played tonight.”
The Tigers were challenged immediately by the Sailors as senior Cannon Butler drilled a long range 3 for a quick lead, but the Cedar Falls defense stiffened right away and never let the Sailors challenge again.
Trey Campbell put the home team up at 6-3 and they never looked back, as the defense allowed just five points for the rest of the game.
The Tigers had nine guys score with Josh Ollendieck and Campbell scoring six points each.
Butler had six points for the Sailors.
DENVER 45, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 14: The Cyclones began the night with a dominating 45-14 win over Waterloo Christian after they wore off a little rust from the off season.
Bryce Phelps paced the Cyclone flurry as he racked up 12 points in just eight minutes of floor time, and seven different players put points in the books.
“It was a little different than practice tonight and we needed that,” Cyclones coach Kyle Matthias said. “We started off a little slow but we got the opportunity to find the rhythm we wanted and it was really good for us to bang on a different jersey. They gave us a good run early and our guys will be able to look at that and we will break it down and work it out.”
WATERLOO EAST 29, DON BOSCO 12: The Waterloo East Trojans found themselves down 4-0 early as Zach Huff put in a jumper and Mason Denton put two charity offerings away.
The Trojans came to life and rattled off 14 straight points and never surrendered the lead after that.
Trevion Labeaux popped in two buckets to tie the game at 4-4, and the speed up-and-down the floor from that point wore the Dons down.
“We accomplished what we wanted to do here tonight,” Trojans coach Steve McGraw said. “We got every one in to play and that is what this jamboree is all about. We saw some good things and we saw some things we need to work on. It was a good night to get out and go against some one different.”
The Trojans went after the Dons hard building a 14-5 lead at the break, then never skipped a beat as they had 10 different players score in the game, with Labeaux registering six points.
The Dons’ Zach Huff recorded six points to lead his team.
WATERLOO WEST 36, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 18: The Wahawks were on the undercard of the jamboree and had little trouble getting their legs under them, as they defeated the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars.
West showed off a lot of speed as they ran the floor from both ends and built a 24-5 lead at the half.
The Wahawks put every man on the floor as well and had nine different players score.
“Tonight was all about seeing what we have,” said Wahawks coach Cliff Berinobis. “It was good to see everyone get on the floor and it will help us as we begin to put the pieces of the puzzle together. There are a lot of things we can do but the most important thing is that we have to keep getting better every day.”
Berinobis got to see plenty of his bench as they chipped in 19 total points.
“We don’t really know who is on the bench and who will be starting,” added Berinobis. “That is what we will begin to work on from this point on.”
Summaries
CEDAR FALLS 34, COLUMBUS 8
You have free articles remaining.
COLUMBUS — Daniel Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Carter Gallagher 0 0-0 0, Ben Skyles 0 0-0 0, Charlie Dugan 1 0-1 2, Cannon Butler 1 3-4 6, Kris Luke 0 0-0 0, Ben Dalrymple 0 0-0 0, Patrick Steele 0 0-0 0, Josh Merrifield 0 0-0 0. Totals—2 3-5 8.
CEDAR FALLS — Josh Ollendieck 3 0-0 6, Trey Campbell 3 0-0 6, Landon Wolf 2 1-1 5, Jaxson Heth 0 0-0 0, Chase Courbat 1 0-0 2, Carter Janssen 2 0-0 4, Ben Sernett 1 0-0 2, Joe Knutson 1 1-2 3, Nate Gee 0 0-0 0, Cael Loecher 0 0-0 0, Jack Moody 0 0-0 0, Nnamdi Onuigbo 0 0-2 0, Jase Seger 0 0-0 0, Evan Stolz 0 0-0 0, Cade McCann 1 0-0 2, Noah Eberhart 1 1-2 4, Eli Mickey 0 0-0 0, Javon Ratleff 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 3-8 34.
Columbus 7 1 — 8
Cedar Falls 23 11 — 34
3-point goals—WC 1 (Butler, CF 1 (Noah Eberhart). Total fouls—WC—6, CF 8.
DENVER 45, WAT. CHRISTIAN 14
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN — Carson Rowenhorst 1 0-0 3, Elliott Flynn 2 1-3 5, John Zwack 1 2-2 4, Elijah Kennedy 0 0-0 0, Dominick Jones 1 0-0 2, David Swalve 0 0-0 0, Mason Reisetter 0 0-0 0, Aaron Zwack 0 0-0 0, Syler Dams 0 0-0 0, Will Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 3-5 14.
DENVER — Bryce Phelps 4 2-2 12, Isaac Besh 4 1-1 10, Kyler Matthias 2 0-0 5, Will Curtis 2 0-0 4, Luke Prendergast 1 0-2 2, Caylor Hoffer 2 3-3 9, Mitchell DeVries 1 0-0 3, Hunter Shollenbarger 0 0-0 0. Totals—16 6-8 45.
Wat. Christian 10 4 — 14
Denver 21 24 — 45
3-point goals—WC 1 (Rowenhorst), Denver 7 (Phelps 2, Hoffer 2, Besh, Matthias). Total fouls—WC 7, Denver 8.
WAT. EAST 29, DON BOSCO 12
DON BOSCO — Kobe Allen 1 2-2 4, Lewis Havel 0 0-0 0, Zach Huff 2 1-2 6, Luke Staebell 0 0-0 0, Mason Denton 0 2-6 2, Ryan McFadden 0 0-0 0, Gabe Fernandez 0 0-0 0, Tyler Even 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 5-10 12.
WAT. EAST — DJ Holmes 1 0-0 2, Trevion Labeaux 2 2-3 6, Dylan Reyes 1 0-2 2, Brian Keene 2 0-0 4, Martez Wiggley 1 0-0 2, Dayton Bruce 1 0-0 2, Shakur Wright 1 0-0 3, Kjuan Owens 1 0-0 2, Craig Willingham 0 1-2 1, Develle Rambus 0 0-0 0, Damon Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Ahkil Muhammad 0 0-0 0, Ramir Scott 1 0-2 2, Namir Johnson 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 4-11 29.
Don Bosco 5 7 — 12
Wat. East 14 15 — 29
3-point goals—DB 1 (Huff), East 1 (Wright). Total fouls—DB 8, East 9.
WAT. WEST 36, SUMNER-FRED. 18
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG — Peyton Schmitz 1 3-6 6, Cayden Bergman 0 0-0 0, Beau Nederhoff 1 0-0 2, Kody VanEngelenburg 1 1-2 3, James Stimson 2 2-2 7, Nathan Zupke 0 0-0 0, Klay Seehase 0 0-0 0, Alex Aries 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 6-10 18.
WAT. WEST — DaQuavion Walker 2 0-2 4, Caleb Haag 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Johnson 2 0-0 4, Antonio Alexander Jr. 3 0-1 6, Jaden Keller 0 0-0 0, Amar Kuljuhovic 3 0-0 6, Mitch Fordyce 3 0-0 7, Mondre Lagow 1 1-2 3, Michael Robinson Jr. 0 0-0 0, Nate Ewell 0 0-2 0, Markyse Wilson 0 0-0 0, Colby Adams 1 0-0 2, Shuntavis Wortham 0 0-0 0, Vasilije Novakovic 0 0-0 0, Luke Fordyce 0 1-2 1, De’Vontay Betancourt 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 2-9 36.
Wat. West 24 12 — 36
Sum.-Fred. 5 13 — 18
3-point goals—SF 2 (Schmitz, Stimson), West 2 (Haag, M. Fordyce). Total fouls—SF 7, West 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.