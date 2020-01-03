WATERLOO -- Waterloo East’s boys’ basketball team revealed plenty of fight during its post-break debut Friday night against Iowa City High.
A finishing touch is the next step toward the Trojans continuing to make progress within a competitive Mississippi Valley Conference.
East overcame an early six-point, fourth-quarter deficit to tie the score twice in the final three minutes. Iowa City High responded with key defensive stops down the stretch to prevail, 58-55, inside Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.
“Right now we’re just not good enough to win,” East coach Steve McGraw said. “We’re getting better, but we’re not good enough to win.
“We just need more experience and we need to play better.”
East (2-5) had finished no closer than 12 points against its previous four opponents from the MVC before engaging in a nail-biting battle against a City High team (4-2) that has only lost to returning state semifinalist North Scott and No. 8 Iowa City West.
Junior guard Ramir Scott led East with 23 points on 7 of 13 shooting with makes on 6 of 7 free throws. Sophomore Trevion Labeaux added 15 points, including a layup off a back cut that allowed East to dig out of its initial 11-3 hole and take a 28-22 lead after making its first five shots of the second quarter.
Senior forward Keyshawn Christian often had the answers needed to carry Iowa City High to the finish line. He tallied 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half. Christian scored the final six points of an 8-0 go-ahead run midway through the third quarter, and the Little Hawks never trailed from that point forward.
Jamari Newsom was tough to stop in transition as he added 14 points and Byron Benton finished with 11 for the Little Hawks.
East rallied to tie the game at 51 when Brian Keene scored off a DJ Holmes' steal, and Scott leveled the score again at 53 when he answered Christian’s tip-in.
City High regained its advantage at the free throw line after back-to-back East turnovers. Scott then hit a contested turnaround jumper at the elbow to make it a one-point game, 56-55, with 38 seconds remaining.
With East down two after a free throw, Scott’s drive to the rim was blocked by Christian and City High recovered the loose ball. The Trojans had one last chance down three but Keyoun Agee came up with a steal on the perimeter that denied Scott a look from distance.
“I was proud of our guys defensively because that’s what we preach in practice every day,” City High coach Brennan Swayzer said, after his team prevailed despite making 5 of 13 fourth-quarter free throws. “It’s always nice to have a backbone on defense. It’s nice to see that they’re buying into that and realizing that’s always going to be what puts us in a position to win at the end.”
McGraw felt his youthful team was just a half-step slow to loose balls throughout the contest.
“It’s all about attitude and effort,” McGraw said. “If we have those, then we’ve got a chance.”
