Prep boys' basketball: Hungry Cedar Falls Tigers click against East

CEDAR FALLS – Class 4A’s No. 2 ranked Cedar Falls Tigers were hungry to finally get onto the basketball court for their first game.
Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz saw it, and so did Waterloo East coach Brent Carmichael.
With size, athleticism, experience, skill and determination the Tigers check off plenty of state title contender boxes. Cedar Falls clicked throughout a 72-30 win over East Friday night on the Tigers’ home court.
“They’re a power team with all that height,” East's Carmichael said, after competing with a lineup that was shorter at every position. “Plus they are a well-coached, hungry, senior team. When you’re going up against a team that can’t wait to get on the court that makes it tough.”
That determination is what left the biggest impression on Schultz from game one.
“I thought we really brought the energy from the beginning and we played solidly throughout the whole entire game,” Schultz said.
University of Northern Iowa signee Landon Wolf led a Cedar Falls roster featuring multiple players that have either signed or been recruited by NCAA Division I schools. The 6-foot-5 guard knocked down a 3-pointer off a handoff on his team’s first possession and finished the opening half a perfect 6 of 6 from the field with three 3-pointers and two free throws for 17 of his game-high 19 points.
“We were just ready to get back at it,” Wolf said, assessing a team that is starting from a high point. “We’ve been practicing hard. Obviously, we had our games rescheduled and pushed back, but I think we had a really good first game. We were ready for it.”
In Wolf, Schultz sees a senior leader that has invested the time it takes to find success.
“He has just transformed his game,” Schultz said. “I’m very proud of where he’s at. He deserves all that – he’s working hard and he’s doing it on both ends and being a great leader for our program.”
Cedar Falls (1-0) mixed in a variety of defensive looks and held East (1-1) to 11 of 40 shooting. The Tigers often came up with stops on longer half-court possessions, while limiting transition opportunities.
“One thing we take the most pride in is our defense and we like to switch it up a lot,” Wolf said. “That’s what we did tonight. We have a bigger lineup so sometimes we go zone, sometimes we can play man and just be bigger and longer than everyone else. We’ve kind of got a unique lineup that works really well.”
Carmichael was pleased that his players were trying to be patient in the half-court as they work to learn a new offense. Thirteen different Trojans saw court time within the first three quarters as East's first-year coach is working to find a rotation within a team that he anticipates will be tough by midseason once everyone finds their role.
Ramir Scott led East with seven points and Dayton Bruce hit a pair of 3-pointers off the bench for six.
“This loss will help us more than it will hurt us,” Carmichael added.
In addition to Wolf, Cedar Falls looked the part of a complete team on offense. Point guard Trey Campbell hit a three to go with multiple transition baskets – including a dunk – off strong drives to the rim as part of an efficient 13-point game. Center Chase Courbat added 13 points of his own and Carter Janssen finished a pair of traditional three-point plays through contact in the third quarter en route to a 10-point game.
In total, 10 different Tigers reached the scoring column.
“I think we have a team this year that can score at all three levels and play at different speeds if we need to,” Schultz said.
