Prep boys' basketball: Hungry Cedar Falls Tigers click against East

“We were just ready to get back at it,” Wolf said, assessing a team that is starting from a high point. “We’ve been practicing hard. Obviously, we had our games rescheduled and pushed back, but I think we had a really good first game. We were ready for it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Wolf, Schultz sees a senior leader that has invested the time it takes to find success.

“He has just transformed his game,” Schultz said. “I’m very proud of where he’s at. He deserves all that – he’s working hard and he’s doing it on both ends and being a great leader for our program.”

Cedar Falls (1-0) mixed in a variety of defensive looks and held East (1-1) to 11 of 40 shooting. The Tigers often came up with stops on longer half-court possessions, while limiting transition opportunities.

“One thing we take the most pride in is our defense and we like to switch it up a lot,” Wolf said. “That’s what we did tonight. We have a bigger lineup so sometimes we go zone, sometimes we can play man and just be bigger and longer than everyone else. We’ve kind of got a unique lineup that works really well.”