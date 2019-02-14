WATERLOO—Just a little more heart.
If the Waterloo West boys’ basketball team could drum up a little more of a heartbeat, head coach Cliff Berinobis believes his team would be fine.
Thursday night at Robert Siddens gymnasium, the Wahawks’ upset bid of Mississippi Valley Conference foe Cedar Rapids Prairie came up a little short in a 53-49 heartbreaker.
“I really don’t know what to say at this point, except, I wish these guys could find a little more heart, like mine, to finish a game,” said Berinobis. “It is very frustrating right now. We could honestly beat anybody right now if we had the right heart. We need that mental toughness to finish a game.”
Prairie built an 11-2 advantage midway through the first quarter before the Wahawks finally settled in and closed the gap to 11-8 on a Mondre Lagow bucket. Jaden Keller then made a baseline move and dropped in a layup to draw West even, 13-13, at the end of the first quarter.
A brisk second quarter did nothing to settle the score as the two teams went in at the break with the Wahawks on the short end of a 27-25 game.
Junior guard DaQuavion Walker found his stride and connected on three straight 3-pointers with his third tying the contest at 39-39 heading to the final frame.
“We wanted this one and felt we had a real chance to win it,” said Walker. “After we tied the game in the third we felt we had the momentum and we knew we must not let up. We took the lead and were thinking that we could really beat them. It’s frustrating when it doesn’t work out that way.”
The Wahawks (9-9) came out hot in the fourth and Keller gave the home team its first lead on the back half of two free throws.
Prairie (15-3) briefly took the lead back on Keegan Murray’s jumper, but Walker stayed hot and drilled another long range shot for a 43-41 edge.
The Wahawks pushed the lead to 46-41, their largest of the night, but saw that slip away with a turnover and three shots that did not find a way through the nylon.
“We knew that five points was not a big lead and we knew we had to keep pushing and not let up,” said Walker. “We just could not knock down our shots down the stretch and that hurt us. I felt we beat this team, but I also felt we let it get away. We need to come out and play fearless and attack at all times.”
West’s attack was subdued by the height of the Hawks as they grabbed two easy inside hoops and a pair of free throws.
Keller got the game to within one possession with 33 seconds remaining, but could never get back over the deficit.
“It just seems like we give up those three or four plays a game that really hurt us,” said Berinobis. “We did come out and play hard and these guys seemed to get their rythym back. These are great kids on this team, we just need to have them have a little more heart.”
C.R. Prairie 53,
Waterloo West 49
PRAIRIE (15-3)—Keegan Murray 5 4-7 14, Kris Murray 7 3-4 17, Harrison Cook 3 0-0 6, Gabe Burkle 5 0-2 10, Logan Burg 3 0-0 6, Garrett Pientok 0 0-0 0, Max Lampe 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Mullins 0 0-0 0, Caleb Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals—23 7-13 53.
WEST (9-9)—DaQuavion Walker 7 2-4 20, Sebastian Gunderson 0 0-0 0, Mondre Lagow 3 0-0 7, Caleb Haag 1 2-2 4, Isaiah Johnson 0 2-2 2, Antonio Alexander Jr. 2 0-0 4, Jaden Keller 3 4-6 10, Michael Robinson Jr. 0 0-0 0, Amar Kuljuhovic 1 0-0 2. Totals—17 10-14 49.
Prairie 13 14 12 14—53
West 13 12 14 10—49
3-point goals—Prairie none, West 5 (Walker 4, Lagow). Total fouls—Prairie 12, West 15. Fouled out—none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.