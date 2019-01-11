WATERLOO -- Iowa City Liberty bolted out of the gate Friday as it struck for a quick 6-0 lead over Waterloo East in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball game.
The Trojans (7-3) showed patience, then showed an aggressive defense as they turned things around after the first eight minutes for a 61-53 victory.
Trailing 11-4 at the start of the second quarter, the Trojans recorded the first four points, then grabbed their first lead with 18 seconds remaining.
Senior Tavious Jenkins drove through traffic at the baseline and muscled in a layup to give the home team a 20-19 halftime edge.
The Trojans needed a boost to keep momentum on their side to start the second half, and 5-foot-9 sophomore Ramir Scott stepped up.
Scott nailed a long range 3, followed with a tough layup inside, and the Trojans were on a roll.
"My coach just told me at half that I needed to pick it up a bit," Scott said. "I hit that 3 and then my teammates began to feed me the ball and I just got into a rhythm.
"It all started with our defense, though. Our defense is really what motivates us and when they stepped it up then we started playing better."
The defense forced 11 turnovers in the third frame and the offense converted them into points as the Trojans built their lead to 10 points.
"We are 10 games into the season now and this is when we have to start proving a point," added Scott. "We are starting to play better and we need to continue."
The Trojans continued to attack the Lightning throughout the second half and staved off any threats.
"We haven't really played that great on defense this year, but tonight they played better," Trojans coach Steve McGraw said. "I thought a big difference was that we started to take care of the ball better, we started making our shots in the second half, and we made our free throws."
The Trojans went to the line 26 times and converted 22 of those attempts.
"I thought (Trevion) Labeaux did a great job for us tonight," added McGraw. "He played solid and got five rebounds and was big on defense. We had a lot of guys step up tonight and when they doubled up on one of us, someone else stepped up."
The Trojans had four players reach double figures with Scott and Tyrese Nickelson putting 14 points each in the books and Jenkins and Labeaux adding 12 apiece.
"We got things going tonight, and we have to keep pushing ourselves," said Scott. "This is when we show what we can do."
