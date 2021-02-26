Prep boys' basketball: Cedar Rapids Washington rallies to end Waterloo West's season

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Jesse Sellers never seems to change expression.

Even when Sellers and his Cedar Rapids Washington teammates were looking up at a 35-21 deficit in the third quarter of last night's Class 4A, Substate 4 semifinal with Waterloo West, the sophomore guard looked composed.

And when the Warriors mounted a winning rally, Sellers was in the middle of the action. He nailed three 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter, the final one putting Washington ahead 50-48 with 20 seconds remaining. Traijan Sain then hit four free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal a 54-51 win at the Washington gym.

The win moves Wash (14-7) into next Tuesday night's substate final against top-ranked and unbeaten Cedar Falls at a site to be determined. West closes its season at 10-8.

Sellers is one of three sophomores and a freshman in the Warriors starting five. He got some playing time last season on the varsity roster and said he was prepared to take big shots in the fourth quarter.

"(The coaches) always tell me to be ready to shoot," he said. "I work on my game a lot and I love playing with the guys on this team. We have a great chemistry and they just put a whole bunch of faith in me."